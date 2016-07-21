Rustic and Charming Little House

They say it’s all about location – whether it’s a bustling cityscape or a tranquil and mountainous backdrop, the spot where you choose to place your house plays a major role in terms of lifestyle and ambience.

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° definitely picked out a stunning spot for its location: a dense forest that is within walking distance from the beach in São Paulo, Brazil. But it’s not only the background of the house that as us excited – its clever layout, the rustic surfaces, the warm timber materials… but let’s rather discover this charming little forest house together.