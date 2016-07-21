Rustic and Charming Little House

They say it’s all about location – whether it’s a bustling cityscape or a tranquil and mountainous backdrop, the spot where you choose to place your house plays a major role in terms of lifestyle and ambience.
Today’s discovery here on homify 360° definitely picked out a stunning spot for its location: a dense forest that is within walking distance from the beach in São Paulo, Brazil. But it’s not only the background of the house that as us excited – its clever layout, the rustic surfaces, the warm timber materials… but let’s rather discover this charming little forest house together.
It’s all about a homely and inviting vision, which is exactly what this little forest cottage portrays as we approach its front facade. A beautiful combination of exposed brick, creamy concrete, raw wood, and tiled flooring become the main stars of this design show.
How charming and inviting is that facade? Timber doors open up most welcomingly like giant window shutters, while a fresh dose of natural greens take care of the surrounding landscape. Like we said: location!
The interior spaces of the home continue that rustic personality most delightfully, albeit in a warmer and friendlier manner.
Designed in a comfortable open-plan layout, the kitchen, dining space, and living area flow gently into one another, adorned by the same caramel-toned timbers, creamy floor tiles, and raw brick walls.
A decadent dose of pattern jumps out from the kitchen focal wall, interrupting the rustic design ever so slightly.
Thanks to a generous placement of windows, incoming natural light is no problem for this beach bungalow. And the fact that the interiors are dominated by warm neutrals just contributes to the visual spaciousness and lightness of the house.
As we’ve mentioned, this house is located in a lush forest within walking distance from the beach – which makes perfect sense that the layout would allow for a permanent link with the surrounding landscape.
See how, instead of a window, a French door was included in the bedroom.
It makes sense that some outdoor-time would want to be spent in this location, which is why a spacious wooden deck was included. Sunbathing, relaxing with a good book, exterior dining – this spot can play venue to a wide variety of different functions, all enjoyed within close proximity of the cottage.
It is like looking at a completely different house once we locate the rear side of the cottage – white walls and blue-painted door frames present a most contrasting view to the one we saw in the front.
A modest little concrete terrace has been included here at the back, just big enough to pull up a comfy chair or two and enjoy the lush landscape and peaceful ambience of this forest house.
