10 interesting facts about how we actually spend our time

On average, we work for 7 years of our lives – no wonder we’re so tired all the time!

The Japanese work more than anybody else, tallying up an average of 9.5 years in a lifetime! And who takes it the easiest? The Dutch, who only work about 6 years in their lives.

Looking good! British people spend about 1.6 years of their lives washing & dressing themselves. And the country that gussies up the most? Turkey, with a whopping 5.6 years!

The average life expectancy in the UK? 81 years. Watch that gut! In a lifetime, the average Brit spends 5 months working out. And a peaceful 1.3 years in front of the TV.!

DID YOU KNOW: In a lifetime, Turks spend nearly double the amount of years in the kitchen as Germans – 2.6 vs. 1.4 years.

Who loves to party the most? The UK, as they dedicate 7 months of their lives to socialising at home. The Spanish seem to be a bit shy: only 5 months!

Bonne nuit! In addition to dishing up great cuisine, the French also dream the most, sleeping about 18 years of their lives. And those who snooze the least? The Japanese, who only get about 16 years of shuteye in a lifetime (too busy working, hey?)

Who works out the most? The Dutch and Germans both dedicate about 6 months in a lifetime to sports and exercising.