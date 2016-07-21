​30 Ideas For Decorating Your Living Room

A bookcase against the wall? A credenza in the corner? What about wallpaper and rugs? What colours do I use?

Decorating a living room can result in an endless amount of questions. And things can get totally chaotic when we start bringing in different design styles (colonial, rustic, modern, etc.). Although the end result will be different for all of us (especially when personal taste and budgets are brought into the mix), it’s all about ensuring that the space is beautiful and practical.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a glimpse at 30 interior decorating ideas that might just be perfect for your particular living room. Run through them all and decide which ones will work for your space.