Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​30 Ideas For Decorating Your Living Room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A bookcase against the wall? A credenza in the corner? What about wallpaper and rugs? What colours do I use? 

Decorating a living room can result in an endless amount of questions. And things can get totally chaotic when we start bringing in different design styles (colonial, rustic, modern, etc.). Although the end result will be different for all of us (especially when personal taste and budgets are brought into the mix), it’s all about ensuring that the space is beautiful and practical.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a glimpse at 30 interior decorating ideas that might just be perfect for your particular living room. Run through them all and decide which ones will work for your space.

1. Let colours contrast against a neutral surface (blue with orange, for example).

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

2. Use dark woods for the furniture (balancing with the white walls).

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Bring in a curvy style to contrast with those linear designs.

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

4. Wooden ceiling beams can add a stunning rustic touch.

Villa S'Aranjassa auf Mallorca, Dolores Boix Dolores Boix Living roomAccessories & decoration Solid Wood Wood effect
Dolores Boix

Dolores Boix
Dolores Boix
Dolores Boix

5. Bring in warm tones via scatter cushions.

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

6. Play with earth colours for the floor, pillows, furniture, etc.

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bring in natural light by opting for glass doors.

Casa Seta, Martin Dulanto Martin Dulanto Modern living room
Martin Dulanto

Casa Seta

Martin Dulanto
Martin Dulanto
Martin Dulanto

8. Use wood for window- and door frames to add a stylish touch.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

9. Have patterned wallpaper adorn that focal wall.

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Media room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

10. Let nature contrast with those rustic elements of stone, brick, and wood.

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

11. Rely on browns for an elegant vibe.

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern living room
Metropole Architects—South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects—South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

12. Decorate that ceiling to ensure a striking living space.

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern living room
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

13. Add a light-toned rug to bring in some modern softness.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Have fun with your window treatment – blinds can add a stunning touch.

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern living room
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

15. A big and soft sofa can go a long way (if you have the space).

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

16. Pay attention to your wall art – this retro-meets-futuristic mirror is a style winner.

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern living room
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

17. Have fun with the colonial style by bringing in a touch of floral-inspired floor tiles.

Casa de la Luz, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Living room
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

18. See if you can mix up the furniture, i.e. wicker pieces with a plush couch.

Casa do Bosque, Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo Rustic style house
Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo

Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo
Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo
Arquitetamos Escritório Autônomo

19. Browns and neutrals don’t have to be boring.

PH A Las Nubes ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

PH A Las Nubes

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

20. A mirrored furniture piece can add a touch of sophistication to an industrial-style room.

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Living room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

21. Rely on an exposed brick wall for a raw and patterned touch.

Casa Copacabana, interior137 arquitectos interior137 arquitectos Modern living room
interior137 arquitectos

interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos

22. Remember: potted plants are not just for outdoors.

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Ashleys

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

23. Let your materials balance, i.e. glass coffee table with glass balustrades/mirror.

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

24. Find the fine line between a minimalist and cluttered look.

Espacios en Galicia. Casa do Morcego, Decoraciones Gladys Decoraciones Gladys Living room
Decoraciones Gladys

Decoraciones Gladys
Decoraciones Gladys
Decoraciones Gladys

25. Have more than one light source.

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

26. If less is more for you, you can still bring in some cheerful colour.

Casa Mac, Antonio D'aprile Architetto Antonio D'aprile Architetto Modern living room
Antonio D&#39;aprile Architetto

Antonio D'aprile Architetto
Antonio D&#39;aprile Architetto
Antonio D'aprile Architetto

27. Opt for furniture that can help with storage.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern living room Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

28. Arrange the furniture in a conversational layout (let people look towards each other).

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern living room
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

29. Include a hammock for a more informal and toned-down look.

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

30. The three primary colours (blue, red, and yellow) can make for a striking combination.

Iluminação ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern living room
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Iluminação

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Want some more help? Then see these 7 ways to save money furnishing a living room.

Top 6 Architectural Masterpieces in South Africa
Can you add any more style tips for a living room? Share them with us in our comments space, below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks