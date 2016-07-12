12 mouth-watering modern South African patio and garden ideas

Gone are the days when everyone would dream of perfectly manicured gardens that had borders full to bursting. Modern, easy-to-maintain designs that are geared towards socialising are now very much the thing.

However, don't worry if you're unsure how that would translate in your outdoor space, as we have some fantastic ideas for you. From sleek seating to unusual, artistic schemes, we've found some incredible styles that we know will have you calling in landscape architects for some quotes. Let's take a look at them, shall we?