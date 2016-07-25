The Spacious and Clever Container Home

In this ideabook today, we present you with a great house made of container, which was built in Flagstaff, a traditional American town in Arizona.

For the structure of the house, six containers of different sizes were used, taking up 185 square metres of space.The two-storey villa house features a large living room, a dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two offices, a kitchen, a green house and several terraces.

The thermal insulation in this home is achieved thanks to a ceramic layer on the outside of the container as well as a layer of thermal foam inside. This means that the house is warm in winter! The breeze from the mountain cools the space in summer.

What's more is that it is a truly ecological house. It stores solar energy and makes use of rainwater and snow, feeding it back into the home to be reused.

How about we take a closer look at this amazing project by design professionals Ecosa Institute?