The Spacious and Clever Container Home

In this ideabook today, we present you with a great house made of container, which was built in Flagstaff, a traditional American town in Arizona.
For the structure of the house, six containers of different sizes were used, taking up 185 square metres of space.The two-storey villa house features a large living room, a dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two offices, a kitchen, a green house and several terraces.
The thermal insulation in this home is achieved thanks to a ceramic layer on the outside of the container as well as a layer of thermal foam inside. This means that the house is warm in winter! The breeze from the mountain cools the space in summer.
What's more is that it is a truly ecological house. It stores solar energy and makes use of rainwater and snow, feeding it back into the home to be reused.
How about we take a closer look at this amazing project by design professionals Ecosa Institute?
Thanks to a suitable design, the end result is something very original and unique and this uniqueness is not only due to the green jacket of the house! It's also due to the way that the containers are set, creating different volumes and shapes. Yet everything works together in perfect harmony.
If you're looking at investing in a prefab home or a container house, have a look at these: Tips before buying a prefab home.
Given the size and shape of the container, the format of this beautiful room is amazing. Nothing gives away the fact that this home is made out of rectangular containers.
The polished concrete flooring is perfect for this project, giving the space a very industrial chic look and feel. This room is spacious, warm and stylish.
When we talk about sustainable or ecological houses, many people think that this choice will leave them living in less comfort—but that's where they are wrong!
For example, we can see that this kitchen is equipped with all of the necessary appliances that create a very functional space!
Also note the material finishes. The architects used a mosaic wall and have chosen wooden furniture, which complements the glass cabinets.
This shows how a very modern environment can exist within an ecological house.
If you compare this space with the originality of the rest of the house, this space is unexpectedly simple but no less interesting.
The discreet and modern furniture promises precious moments of rest. An interesting detail is that a simple curtain separates the bathroom from the bedroom.
Have a look at these tips on: How to stylishly split a room without a wall.
The interior of this house is made up of bold stylistic details. But what also makes it unique is how some of the elements of the counter have been reused and adapted for the interior design.
For example, the walls of the containers are used as a decorative details in the bathroom, complementing the wooden floors and minimalist aesthetics.
This project includes several terraces that serve as small bridges to connect different parts of the house.
The additional containers are offices or private spaces. They are connected to the main body of the house through a series of wooden walkways, which can also be used as a place for outdoor gatherings in the summer thanks to the gorgeous terrace furniture.
If you like this home, you'll love this: Super cool sustainable home.