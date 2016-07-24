This family transformed their living room and you won't believe what it looks like now

Undoubtedly renovations are always headache. Often we are very clear about what we want to do and what improvements are needed, but other times we don't have the foggiest idea how to go about improving our homes. This is why we often seek the help of professionals, which is exactly what happened in the project that we are about to see today.

These homeowners were in desperate need of some change and a new, fresh and modern look for their home so they got in touch with Cardoso Chouza Architects, who renovated and redesigned the entire home, introducing a new colour palette, enhancing the existing furniture and playing with the ceiling of the roof.

You'll be amazed by the obvious and the not so obvious changes!