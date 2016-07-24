This family transformed their living room and you won't believe what it looks like now

Undoubtedly renovations are always headache. Often we are very clear about what we want to do and what improvements are needed, but other times we don't have the foggiest idea how to go about improving our homes. This is why we often seek the help of professionals, which is exactly what happened in the project that we are about to see today.
These homeowners were in desperate need of some change and a new, fresh and modern look for their home so they got in touch with Cardoso Chouza Architects, who renovated and redesigned the entire home, introducing a new colour palette, enhancing the existing furniture and playing with the ceiling of the roof.
You'll be amazed by the obvious and the not so obvious changes!
If we have a look at the living room prior to the renovation, we can see that the palette of colours is very mismatched! Nothing works in harmony in this space.
The pale green walls do nothing to enhance this living area, while the furniture seems to come from another era. The dark wooden television cabinet and coffee table takes up a lot of space visually and physically.
The sofa is in good condition, however.
In the background of the image, we can see that there is a small terrace, which is in need of a breath of fresh air. The upper yard, we can tell, is not in line with the door—everything collides in this image!
Let's look at the most immediate changes first! For starters, they've completely changed the colours of the walls, while the white ceiling now features a very trendy and modern set of lamps that drops down into the room. There is a small pergola that surrounds the lamps, giving character to the space.
The floors has also been replaced by marble, giving an elegant touch to the living room. The colour palette is a lot more subtle and neutral, which each tone and shade working in harmony with the next.
On the right-hand side, we can see a small terrace but access to it is hampered by the large sofa. The distribution of the furniture in this room needs to be reevaluated!
The abandoned sofa and armchair cry for some company as they seem lost in this space. This is meant to be a friendly and comfortable space, yet everything just clashes.
Can you see the resounding and majestic changes to this space?
The sofa has been changed so that it fits snugly into the wall, where the old wooden furniture used to be. This frees up access to the terrace.
The sofa is also now accompanied by two stylish armchairs and a cushy ottoman, which creates a far more appealing and cushy space. Do you notice that the fabric of the sofa has been replaced bringing a subtle shade of green into the room? There was no need to replace the whole sofa! This is a great design tip. Think about how you can reuse the furniture in your home before simply replacing it.
Do you remember the previous television cabinet?
This one is so clean, light and elegant compared to the old one with a minimalist contemporary design. It consists of two large horizontal volumes that are suspended on the wall, framing the television set.
Do you see what a difference the wall makes behind the cabinet, enhancing the wood, glass and translucent white lacquered wood. While this cabinet has the same function as the previous one, it is far more sophisticated. The marble stone backdrop is just the cherry on top!
We end off this before and after looking at this beautiful image, where the space was recovered, reused and armed with a new concept!
The white stones are a perfect touch to any small garden, as well as the patterned glass window, which allows sunlight to stream in. Interior landscaping can enhance an entire home, breathing fresh life into it.
Don't you think this little green patch offers joy and magic, while the stone facade brings a very earthy look and feel to the home?
