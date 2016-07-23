Kitchen Bricks: 6 Spectacular Ideas

When you want a rustic kitchen, there is no better option than to include some brick elements into the design.
Besides being very easy to install, this material is wonderful for counter tops, storage cabinets and walls, creating a gorgeous rustic industrial style. Many interior designers are preferring to go for brick interiors—a style that was widely used in the nineties. Yes, brick is back in fashion! Like clothing trends, which work in cycles, the kitchen design trends do too!
So today at homify, we are going to teach all of you South African home owners the benefits of bricks for your kitchen, which will make you want to renew this space today!
One of the best ways to complement the rustic kitchen is to use steel as a key element for storage spaces, furniture and fittings. You can also combine brick with marble, which all together creates a very edgy and modern look and feel.
Other materials that go well with brick include polished cement, ceramic and marble of any colour. It's all about what you want for your kitchen. A rustic style is great because you can go for so many different types of materials and still achieve a relaxed yet stylish look and feel.
In this design, we can see how PM Architects have installed a gorgeous and inspiring rustic kitchen in the backyard of a home. This is a space that just begs for interaction and celebration.
This is a great space to enjoy a tasty South African braai with friends or family, no matter what the weather.
To install this type of outdoor kitchen, you need to consult a professional about the design as well as how to fit the kitchen out so that you utilise the outside space strategically. You can also add some gorgeous details like plants, lighting and other decorative elements, which will enhance it.
Have a look at these tips on: How to design the perfect outdoor braai area.
Smart storage is critical in a rustic kitchen design, helping to create a neat, functional and trendy space.
The first tip is to install wooden furniture that matches the rest of the decor, such as cupboards, shelves and drawers. Here you can hide any unnecessary condiments, cutlery, crockery or glassware.
The second tip is to include some cupboards with glass doors, like we see in this design, which allows you to put your beautiful kitchen elements on display, without cluttering the counter tops!
Also have a look at these: 6 smart kitchen storage solutions.
When we talk about rustic kitchens, ceramics are a must! Place them above the counter tops so that they form a decorative mosaic along the walls.
There are so many varieties when it comes to ceramics, which can really add personality to your kitchen. Opt for wildflowers, triangles and circles or more abstract designs.
You can also match the walls to ceramic tiled floors, creating unity between the two. The idea is to create a cosy atmosphere without losing the rustic theme.
In this design by Liliana Zenaro Interiors, we can see how you can decorate your kitchen in a rustic design to create a beautiful country-style kitchen. Don't you love how they have used the walls to put the utensils on display?
Another great tip is to add a vase of flowers to the counter of your kitchen, adding a fresh decorative element to the space.
Remember that kitchen lighting is key to the design, whether its artificial or natural. Place beautiful curtains on your windows or opt for soft, gorgeous lights that illuminate that space. The kitchen is the soul of the home so it should exude ambiance!
If you love the idea of a rustic kitchen, but you don't have the time to renovate the entire space, then use decorative elements to bring about the rustic look and feel.
Place beautiful and unique objects around the kitchen, like the lamps that are made out of wine bottles in this design! Add a black board to a wall so that the family can get creative with chalk, putting up their favourite recipes or quotes.
Also have a look at these: Kitchen accessory must-haves.