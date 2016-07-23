Kitchen Bricks: 6 Spectacular Ideas

When you want a rustic kitchen, there is no better option than to include some brick elements into the design.

Besides being very easy to install, this material is wonderful for counter tops, storage cabinets and walls, creating a gorgeous rustic industrial style. Many interior designers are preferring to go for brick interiors—a style that was widely used in the nineties. Yes, brick is back in fashion! Like clothing trends, which work in cycles, the kitchen design trends do too!

So today at homify, we are going to teach all of you South African home owners the benefits of bricks for your kitchen, which will make you want to renew this space today!