7 LOW COST Tips for a Small Kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
So your old looking kitchen is completely out of style and falling apart, well it’s time for a change. In this Ideabook, we look at some fantastic yet simple ways to upgrade your kitchen without breaking the bank. There is nothing worse than having a desire to make your kitchen look attractive, but you keep worrying about the revamp cost. However, these budget wise tips are sure to get your kitchen looking modern, chic and trendy again, but let’s take a look for ourselves.

1. Mix: Rustic and Modern

Cozinha Capoeiras - Florianópolis / SC, Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça—Arquitetura Criativa

Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça—Arquitetura Criativa
Ponta Cabeça - Arquitetura Criativa

A kitchen is almost always the social hub of a home, because let’s face it, food attracts people and an effort should therefore be made to create inviting and cosy kitchen. This gorgeous kitchen is a great mix of style. It takes the best aspects of rustic and modern styles to create an elegant combination. Materials such as brick, granite and wood add to the charm of the space without making this kitchen look like a cabin in the woods.

2. Minimalist: Concealed Storage

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Another excellent idea is to create discreet and clever storage space in your kitchen. Interior designers suggest a designated storage area for all your kitchen items, utensils and appliances, this will go a long way to maintaining a neat and tidy kitchen that is stylish and classic.

3. Utilise Corners

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Make the most of your kitchen by utilising each and every corner of space available. This may mean thinking out of the box a little to create a kitchen that is functional, attractive but also an informal eating space for those quiet romantic meals together. Comfort and quality should be on your mind when revamping your kitchen.

4. Maximize Vertical Space

apuesta por el blanco, cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH

cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH
cocina integral CH

Space that is often forgotten as storage for a kitchen are often located higher on the walls. This storage is great for those appliances, pot, and pans as well as other utensils that you may not need very often. Consider including vertical storage to perfectly organise your special crockery that are used during celebratory occasions.

5. Avoid Monochrome

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

While colours in a kitchen are often a trendy decision that could date easily, consider a vibrant touch for that personal kitchen style. Although a monochrome kitchen will remain fashionable for years to come, including blue, orange or even yellow into your kitchen décor will make it interesting and unique.

6. Use Different Units

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Take advantage of modern design to create kitchen units that are practical and functional, this means including adequate storage in your home kitchen as well as a comfortable working space and not forgetting a suitable eating area that is perfect for your kitchen size and family.

7. Customize Everything!

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

As this Ideabook comes to an end, we have a look at the personal style and modern features that a customised kitchen includes. This means everything from colour coordinated cabinets and countertops to elegant lighting, storage and even appliances. A kitchen with a perfect design is definitely worth the wait. Here's: How to Makeover Your Kitchen in 4 Easy Steps.

Have you given your kitchen a budget wise makeover?

