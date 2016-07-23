Compact Dream House

Prestigious houses don't always have to be big and pompous. The best proof of this is the project that we are going to see today by architect professionals Lukasz Lewandowski!

They kept this family home small, going for a bungalow style with the materials that they have selected, the timeless colour scheme and the clever design. All of these elements make the size irrelevant.

If you're a fan of minimalist style, contemporary design and functional living, you will rejoice in this fantastic building!