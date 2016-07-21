The Small Apartment With Lovely Style

A cosy and modern apartment is on our viewing list today! It’s a space that is sophisticated, elegant and contemporary, while also including some fantastic vintage décor and stylish ideas into the design and layout. The owners of this apartment in Italy opted to recreate their house in London, while maintaining the quality and modest décor of their other home too. It’s a living space of mixed style, but we adore it completely!
From this perspective, this beautiful home showcases chic and elegant style. The solid wood dining table is the perfect statement piece for this room, while also being a great space to enjoy a good meal and even better company. The comfortable sofa is vibrant and inviting adding a creative yet comfortable relaxing space in this room, while we also catch a sneak peek of the stairs that lead to the top floor of the apartment.
Just because this apartment is limited in space, doesn’t mean that it cannot look organised and stylish. The interior designers considered creating an open plan living space that combines a gorgeous kitchen and comfortable furniture in order to make this interior environment perfect in every way.
This beautiful kitchen is simple yet modern. The white cabinet doors along with the light wooden floor makes it cosy and inviting, while the grey wall tiles adds an elegant yet vintage style to the space. It’s a fantastic use of a small amount of space, while being unbelievably usable too.
In this image we catch a glimpse of this amazing apartment in its entirety. The elegant elements and style as well as fantastic décor is perfectly suited for the space, while the upstairs area boasts a glass floor, allowing the living space downstairs to remain in full sight, now that is different!
We have come to the end of this homify 360 Ideabook, but we need to take a final look at the sleek and chic modern living room. The character is unique and attractive, while being fresh and simple too. It’s warm, inviting and oh so cosy too. Just curl up on the sofa with a good book or watch your favourite movie in style. A Classic, Contemporary Home From Your Dreams is an inspirational read too!