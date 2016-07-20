6 Small Modern Façades to Inspire You!

In this edition of homify, we look at 6 stunning and modern façades that would make any small home fantastic, elegant, eye-catching and attractive. The stylish exterior design of these homes are aesthetically appealing, while also being perfectly planned from all angles. Each home has character, personality and charm, while being a magnificent work of art too. We cannot wait for you to visit these sensational facades for inspiration.
This discreet façade is adorable and attractive in every way. The use of neutral colours and stone aspects is trendy, while the architecture is fresh and modern. The architects have ensured that balcony is perfectly usable regardless of the weather… so go on and enjoy the sunkissed outdoors.
This lovely entrance is somewhat hidden behind the grey stone wall, but that doesn’t mean it is any less eye-catching. In fact, the large beams and elegant design would make for a fantastic garden pergola to enjoy the great outdoors of this beautiful house.
One of the best ways to decorate houses is by considering colours that will be simple and fresh while adding modernity as well. This fabulous home has managed to do just that, with the two toned cream walls and classic steel windows. Chic and sophisticated!
This attractive home is different, modern and edgy. The large garden is great for socialising and entertaining, while also adding an elegant outdoor space to the house. The greenery included in the exterior of the façade also makes this home friendlier and fresher.
A fantastic façade such as this is contemporary and trendy in every way. The black and white exterior, along with the textured stone and pretty pergolas are filled with character and style, while the addition of the glass door is sleek, gorgeous and absolutely flawless too!
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we have to end on a high note! This beautiful home that is in the process of being completed showcase chic modern architecture, large windows and geometric lines that define space, while highlighting the contemporary style of this house that promises to be amazing once construction is complete. These 10 Fabulous Colours For Your Facade are to die for!