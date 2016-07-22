The Stylish Barn House

There is nothing that we like more at homify than to see modern and impressive takes on old-school designs or concepts. Today, thanks to South Korean design professionals EU.K Architects, we are going to see how an old farming barn design concept has been utilised for one of the most modern and chic homes on the block.

We will also see in this design how geometric lines and shapes can be utilized to create a very dramatic and striking architectural effect. By playing with different volumes and spaces, the result is a truly unique design.

As Marcus du Sautoy once said, The power of mathematics is often to change one thing into another, to change geometry into language.

Let's take a look!