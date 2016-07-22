The Stylish Barn House

There is nothing that we like more at homify than to see modern and impressive takes on old-school designs or concepts. Today, thanks to South Korean design professionals EU.K Architects, we are going to see how an old farming barn design concept has been utilised for one of the most modern and chic homes on the block.
We will also see in this design how geometric lines and shapes can be utilized to create a very dramatic and striking architectural effect. By playing with different volumes and spaces, the result is a truly unique design.
As Marcus du Sautoy once said,
The power of mathematics is often to change one thing into another, to change geometry into language.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we aren't even sure where to begin! This home features so many volumes and layers that it almost looks like it is made up of several smaller houses.
From the get-go, however, we can see where that barn concept comes in with the high gabled roof, the wooden facade and the large, expansive structure.
On the left we can see a front door and entrance to the house, which looks cozy, modern and inviting. The white walls complement the gorgeous wooden facade. We can also see that the designers have created a large glass section along the one wall, allowing for a very transparent barrier between the interior and the exterior spaces. It also allows natural light to stream into the home, creating a bright and warm interior.
Tip: Place little stones along your front garden, which lead to the front door like the designers have done here. It adds that extra touch!
If we head inside this beautiful and unique home, we can see just how spacious and appealing the interior is.
The designers have chosen neutral colours and materials for this space including light wooden floors, white walls and glass finishes here and there. The geometric lines and shapes that we saw outside the home have been translated into the interior design. The triangle wooden piece that extends from above the door up to the ceiling on the left creates a very grand and impressive design.
We can see that natural light plays a big role in this design thanks to the extensive use of windows and doors. This opens up the home and makes it seem very warm and light. Natural light is a very important feature of modern architectural design. Have a look at these: Tips on bathing your home in natural light.
If we explore this home a little more, we can see how the rooms sweep into one another with grand looking stairs or sophisticated flooring leading the way.
Remember that stairs, while a functional element, should also be decorative and enhance the look and feel of your home. Use tiles, marble or granite to achieve this very elegant look and feel, which the designers have managed to pull off here. You can also add a pot plant or some beautiful lanterns or lighting to the staircase to enhance its effect.
Have a look at these: 10 creative staircases that will leave you flabbergasted.
If we make our way up the beautiful stairs, we can see that they feature very simple yet classic glass banisters, which allow for safety as residents make their way up the stairs. Glass is a wonderful material in that it creates a very light and spacious look and feel, thanks to its transparency.
You'll notice that there are little windows throughout the home, as well as skylights, which allow sunlight to stream into this space. Not only does this allow for panoramic views of the surrounds but it also naturally warms up the home, meaning less money on electricity!
The skylight and the little windows are also reminiscent of the barn look and feel—with a far more modern and urban twist!
If we head out onto the terrace, we can see that the designers did not have to worry about working with a lack of space. In fact, the terrace sweeps across the landscape and is very chic thanks to the charcoal black tiles.
Tiling is a great option for a terrace as tiles are durable, easy to clean and look great too.
The wooden beams that run along the terrace are a great design feature in this space, almost working like a pergola. You could very easily place material or a covering over these beams to provide shade or shelter, allowing you to utilise this space no matter what the weather.
With the chocolate brown wood and the black floors, all this space is missing is a few comfortable terrace furniture pieces!
We end off our tour taking a step back from this home to have a look at it from afar as the sun sets. We can see just how impressive it is with is rich wooden facade, large glass panels and grand size.
In this image we can see how the designers have paid close attention to detail, ensuring that the landscaping and the lighting throughout the exterior is spot on. Landscaping is very important! A manicured lawn and some beautifully pruned trees can enhance the entire look and feel of your home.
Lighting is equally important and as we can see in this image, has the ability to enhance the entire facade, illuminating different details and making the home feel very warm and safe. Have a look at these: Outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
Living in a barn doesn't seem so bad, does it?