A Modular Home with a Stunning Courtyard

Now for the real treat—the gem we have been alluding to since the beginning. In the back of this picture, we can see the courtyard of the property. This enclosed space is still quite generous and allows for some private outdoor space in the absence of an extended property and backyard.

As we can see here, the only division between this wing of the house and the courtyard itself is made entirely of glass, allowing for unobstructed views of the outdoor space. What's more, this also lets in plenty of natural light to fill the entire interior space.

In the courtyard, we can see a bit of a patio where the inhabitants can lounge on garden furniture at their leisure, while there is also a patch of grass next to a flower bed to enjoy the treats of nature. At the back of the courtyard, we can see a mosaic art installation to enhance the aesthetics of the scene. To step up your own game when it comes to courtyards, take a look at these: Simple ways to improve a small courtyard.

Nearest to us in the image, we also find a dining room area, which includes a stylish table with glass table top, as well as modern and minimal chairs to accompany it. These are a subtle combination of wood and leather, making for a stylish addition to the elegant space.