Sleek Spaces with Cheerful Colours

What is it about colour that has the ability to grab our attention? Whether it’s a sunny yellow, an ocean blue or a bubblegum pink, each tone has its own look and language that is consistent, yet also translates differently depending on the perceiver.
In today’s homify 360° discovery, we are taking a look at a house that is extraordinary (by our standards) for two reasons: firstly, it manages to flaunt a stylish amount of vibrant colours without being too in-your-face about it. Secondly, it pulls the rug out from underneath us by deceiving us with one look for the exterior facade, and then surprising us with something completely different once we set foot inside.
But don’t take our word for it; see for yourself…
Viewing the house from the front, we can see that it’s adorned by a stylish mix of warm earth colours: terracotta, beige, and yellow all come into play to make this facade most welcoming.
The gentle sloping roof ensures a clean and quiet look for the house, with gentle curved roof tiles (together with the stone surfaces) adding in a bit of patterned play.
Who would have thought that such a sleek and modern surprise was in store once we entered the interiors? An open-plan layout ensures the dining room, kitchen, and living room come together to form a nice big living space.
But there’s no confusion as to which room is where, since the kitchen is perfectly framed by a crisp-white coating of floor tiles.
And how about that ultra modern fireplace, delightfully dangling from the ceiling to not only add in a little colour contrast, but also a whole lot of charm and warm ambience for the interiors?
Although there are ample windows to ensure natural lighting seeping indoors, our designers decided to go with a very light and bright colour palette to make the interior spaces light up even more. Thus, enter crisp white floor tiles, as well as sleek and shiny counters and appliances for the kitchen space.
And don’t overlook that creativity that went into the lighting fixtures, beautifully lighting up not only the ceilings, but the entire open-plan space.
You will be forgiven for thinking that, after a quick glance, there was a giant swimming pool in the back yard. But no, that is just the genius implementation of colours, as deep- and sky blues ensure a cool and tranquil courtyard. Notice how exquisitely well the cool blues contrast with the sunny yellows and earth tones of the interiors.
Seeing as the kitchen, however beautiful it can be, is first and foremost a work zone, it means that ample space needs to be available. No need for concern here, as that gorgeous island ensures more than enough surface for the preparation and displaying of a number of five-star dishes.
And since it’s all an open-plan design, it means those mouth-watering scents will have no choice but to flow from the culinary corner to the rest of the living-space layout.
Notice the exquisite amount of wood that has been used in the interiors: floors, walls, doors – it adorns a number of spaces, ensuring a delightful dusty touch to either contrast with the royal blues, or combine with the sunny yellows and neutrals.
We’ve located the bedroom, and the designers are once again a few steps ahead of us – this time surprising us with a striking wallpaper of black-on-white dots. This touch makes up a beautiful focal wall, one that grabs attention and refuses to let go.
Similar to the courtyard, the bathroom also showcases a surprising splurge of a vibrant colour – only this time, it’s a cheerful orange. This makes for a very nice touch in this modern bathroom, adorned by a stylish amount of glass panes and crisp-white porcelain.
