Sleek Spaces with Cheerful Colours

What is it about colour that has the ability to grab our attention? Whether it’s a sunny yellow, an ocean blue or a bubblegum pink, each tone has its own look and language that is consistent, yet also translates differently depending on the perceiver.

In today’s homify 360° discovery, we are taking a look at a house that is extraordinary (by our standards) for two reasons: firstly, it manages to flaunt a stylish amount of vibrant colours without being too in-your-face about it. Secondly, it pulls the rug out from underneath us by deceiving us with one look for the exterior facade, and then surprising us with something completely different once we set foot inside.

But don’t take our word for it; see for yourself…