​A Holiday Home With A Tropical Vibe

Lush palm trees, the warm sun beating down on your skin, a relaxing vibe in the air – nope, we have not jetted off to a deserted island, just a (not so) regular family home that provides all of these features, and then some!
Stretching out no less than 130 square metres, this modern family home makes it its mission to provide a tranquil atmosphere while also upholding its dedication to contemporary style and beauty.
Ready to treat yourself?
How impressive and colourful can a house’s facade be without becoming ridiculous? This structure gets it right without becoming too vibrant in its exterior approach. The surrounding garden’s lush greens offset most stylishly with the interior’s mix between neutral- and warm tones.
And notice how the house seems to open up to us, affectionately welcoming us to its relaxing tropical look like a sought-out oasis in a hot and arid desert.
Sharing is caring, which is why this house opted for an open-plan layout, allowing that spacious vibe and free-flowing ambience to float from corner to corner. But whenever a bit of space-dividing is in order, it’s simply a matter of pulling shut those glass doors.
As we can see, the colour palette takes on a very cheerful look, with fire tones strikingly contrasting with the clean neutrals.
One of the greatest features of this house is definitely the way it invites in natural light. Generous windows and glass doors ensure that the interiors are basked in a vision of brightness throughout the day, not to mention allowing the surrounding garden views to seep inside.
It is clear that this open-plan room is meant for socialising – why else would they have such an abundance of stylish sofas to accompany friends and family?
Ingenious touches, it would seem, can be found everywhere in this stylish residence. Case in point: when was the last time you saw a skylight directly above the shower? Or a golden backlighting fixture making the bathroom mirror appear to be floating?
And where the living room opted for more warm spots of colour, the bathroom decided to take a cooler approach by adding in a sea blue surface for the shower floor.
And what would a tropical-style house be without a fabulous place to cool off? The rustic-tiled swimming pool ensures a striking touch to the exteriors, surrounded by lush plants and elegant glass balustrades.
The perfect spot to enjoy those tropical-inspired cocktails!
We could not conclude our tour of this house without taking a sneak peek at the master bedroom. And since nothing here seems to be ordinary, the bedroom is no exception: that bed and side tables seem to be hovering most stylishly above the floor, making for a most exceptional spot to enjoy sweet dreams.
Contrast seems to be key everywhere, it was wisely decided to have a turquoise blue bedspread offset with the greys and whites of the bedroom wall.
