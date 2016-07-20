​A Holiday Home With A Tropical Vibe

Lush palm trees, the warm sun beating down on your skin, a relaxing vibe in the air – nope, we have not jetted off to a deserted island, just a (not so) regular family home that provides all of these features, and then some!

Stretching out no less than 130 square metres, this modern family home makes it its mission to provide a tranquil atmosphere while also upholding its dedication to contemporary style and beauty.

Ready to treat yourself?