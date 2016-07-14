5 Ultramodern concrete staircases

Concrete is synonymous with something impenetrable and reliable. This is fitting, since it is a material which is essential in the construction of any home, whether it be in the walls, floor, ceiling or beams. This mixture of cement and aggregates to produce concrete is a material which is often seen as the most rustic and industrial of all.

Well, besides to use simply for structural elements, it turns out that concrete can be used for internal elements of the home as well, such as a kitchen island or a staircase, for example. The result? It will depend on the materials the concrete is combined with, the decorative elements added, and what finishes are used, but the results seem to be always impeccable! The proof of this is in the following photos we have on show for you today…