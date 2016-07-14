5 Ultramodern concrete staircases

Concrete is synonymous with something impenetrable and reliable. This is fitting, since it is a material which is essential in the construction of any home, whether it be in the walls, floor, ceiling or beams. This mixture of cement and aggregates to produce concrete is a material which is often seen as the most rustic and industrial of all.
Well, besides to use simply for structural elements, it turns out that concrete can be used for internal elements of the home as well, such as a kitchen island or a staircase, for example. The result? It will depend on the materials the concrete is combined with, the decorative elements added, and what finishes are used, but the results seem to be always impeccable! The proof of this is in the following photos we have on show for you today…
Another advantage of concrete is that it is a relatively inexpensive material, which we can all afford to use in a staircase with wide and high steps, if space allows it in your home. In this image, not only the cement is highlighted on the stairs, but the steps meet the floor and walls to create a uniform and neutral effect. In order for this effect not to become too monotonous, the designers have also added some strategic splashes of colour and a plant for contrast. The neutral colour of concrete visually enlarges the space, and this is also helped by the large mirrors that project and reflect light.
This photograph from Studio MK27 is a living example that it is not always only the concrete elements which provide a rustic and purely industrial finish. For its ability to mould a space, concrete works perfectly with a suspended staircase, and especially with the stone and wood as accompanying materials. In this case, the enclosure does not seem part of a home but an artistic space, with more of a decorative element. The secret is to risk playing with unusual combinations.
To create a staircase of concrete steps at a perfect length, as seen in the image, it is necessary to build a good formwork, either with plywood or low-quality wood. It seems like such natural elements are essential to the concrete staircase in general. In this case, that's not where the natural elements end, and the designers added a display of indoor plants to soften the space. Doesn't this create a warm and elegant atmosphere?
Glass and cement is a simple combination, which is quite minimalist, but very beautiful. Generally, glass is combined with other more processed and decorative materials, such as wood, granite or marble, but in this picture we see the result of combining it with concrete: a warm and elegant design of simplicity!
Here again, the design of the steps steals all of the attention. This deisgn, combined with the white tone of both the stairs and lights, make us enjoy a very modern exterior where the small garden gives prominence to the concrete, without seeming to be diminished by it.
What more can we say about concrete? Its conditions of durability, simplicity, economy and ease of cleaning, makes it the ideal element for stairs.