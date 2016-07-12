The creation of an open-plan living area

Today we'll show you a modern day open space, created and curated by the architects from LTAB / LAB STUDIO, a fairly new company operating in the sector since 2010, but who already has a number of collaborations with international architects.

This before and after article takes us on the journey of how a simple, single space is transformed into an open-plan living area fit for the best of modern homes. In our demanding contemporary lifestyles and with the decreasing size of standard homes, open-plan living areas has become all the more prominent. This is a great example of how to do it the right way. So join us to explore the development of this project and maybe get some inspiration for your own living space.