The creation of an open-plan living area

Today we'll show you a modern day open space, created and curated by the architects from LTAB / LAB STUDIO, a fairly new company operating in the sector since 2010, but who already has a number of collaborations with international architects.
This before and after article takes us on the journey of how a simple, single space is transformed into an open-plan living area fit for the best of modern homes. In our demanding contemporary lifestyles and with the decreasing size of standard homes, open-plan living areas has become all the more prominent. This is a great example of how to do it the right way. So join us to explore the development of this project and maybe get some inspiration for your own living space.
Here's how the living area appeared before they started work! One large and empty space, very deep, which presented a particularly critical challenge: the windows, arranged along the narrowest area, did not allow light to penetrate all the way to the end of the room, making the inside rather dark. Another issue was characterized by the lack of storage room or pantry rooms.
But let's see how the architects have managed to overcome these difficulties!
We can definitely see that the architects went to a great deal of trouble to ensure the success of the project. Here is the 3D rendering of the completed project that we will soon explain in detail. It is a clearly a well-planned project and there had been some high expectations. Let's see how this dream became a reality…
Now let's see what kind of structural changes had been made to the space. The first thing that had been changed, is the addition of recessed storage compartments at the rear of the room. This solves the issue of limited storage space in the area.
First, they have created the utility room and pantry rooms that we saw there in the previous image. It was not difficult to do so, since space could be easily obtained from the large living area. After this, the walls were then raised and sliding doors were installed to hide these storage spaces. Although the print of the doors is different than what was projected in the 3D rendering, the general image of the room remains the same.
This is the result of the renovations! A modern and bright open space, consisting of a living room, kitchen and dining area. This is a fresh and young place, where furniture with dark colours are combined with elements of a lighter colour and lime green notes.
The deepest area, which appeared dark, was illuminated by small lights embedded in the ceiling and a modern strip of LED lighting—an original and functional way to make the room shine!
The dining area consists of a linear and clean ensemble—the table and four white chairs to contrast. These are minimal, essential elements that do not weigh down the environment, but rather gives it an air of freshness and youthfulness.
From this perspective the panels are clearly visible, decorated with a special adhesive paper, covering the larder rooms built into the wall. With a simple strategy, it was possible to equip the living area to be a comfortable space for storing everything you need, without wasting any space and, moreover, giving the room a unique character with the particular design that decorates the panels!
The kitchen features a clean and functional design. Despite the limited space, it has everything you need to give the hosts an experience unmatched in the kitchen: Cabinets for storing the most used items, so you always have them at hand, a good hob and a functional peninsula that serves as a work surface.
The colour chosen for the furniture, a beautiful bright white, helps to visually enlarge the space, giving a broad perspective in a place that otherwise would have had a narrow result. A totally white kitchen that blends with the walls is always a good composition! For more on white kitchens, take a look at these considerations.
In order to create a unique environment to meet the expectations of the owners, they filled this open space with design objects, such as the exclusive modular ceiling light designed by Ramón Esteve, a Spanish architect with a brilliant mind. The ceiling becomes the focal point of the living room, enriching it from a stylistic point of view! Surely the guests will be amazed by the care and sophistication with which it was decorated, promoting a space which had been bare and anonymous before!