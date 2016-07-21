Cramped to Minimalist Style!

Minimalist style has gained more and more popularity over the last few years as people lean towards simpler and more functional designs. This is especially true when it comes to home design, where less is definitely becoming more!

Today at homify we are going to see how Korean design professionals Light and Salt Design, have taken an old-fashioned and cramped apartment and transformed it into the epitome of sleek and chic minimalist style. Not only will the following ideabook give you inspiration when it comes to being slightly more ruthless with the items in your home, but it will prove to you just how modern and magnificent minimalist design truly is.

Let's take a look!