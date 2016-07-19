​7 Stylish Shading Options For Your Patio

The sun is no joke, especially here in South Africa where adverts and warnings left and right remind us to lather on sunscreen when bracing the outdoors. But it’s not just about staying out of the sun – sometimes we want the sun to stay away from us, especially when it comes to our indoor spaces.
Nobody wants to get sunburn while relaxing in the living room, right? And a room that receives sun all day long heats up, meaning we have to flick that air-con switch just to cool down again.
So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at 7 stylish options to add some cool to your home.
Insulated curtains make a difference to your energy bill all year long, as they keep the house warmer in the winter, but also help keep it cool during high temperatures.
Essentially, heat is energy that moves from warm areas to cool areas, but the cleverness that is insulated curtains helps to slow down or stop that movement.
These curtains are available in a variety of patterns, thickness and durability, so you know you are bound to find the perfect one for your interiors.
Windows might be the key to bringing the sun indoors, but window treatment can help to keep that warm glow out. If you don’t want to waste your time with a flimsy curtain, then opt for some decent shutters or blinds to keep the cool shade in.
Apart from providing shade, trees and plants also cool the air down. As soon as the surrounding atmosphere heats up, plants release excess water into the air via their leaves. By releasing evaporated water, the plants cool themselves and also the surrounding environment.
So, remember to water that garden and potted beauties early in the morning to ensure some cooling down later in the hot day.
High temperatures shouldn’t keep you from enjoying the fresh outdoors. If your patio is not covered and you’re not in the mood to be fried, some rope and a decent sail is an easy fix to conjure up some shade.
Just be sure it’s weather-friendly fabric, as you don’t want that scorching sun to ruin your trusty and stylish sail.
Adding adjustable wooden slates to a patio roof is another way of controlling the amount of heat that reaches your indoors. Think of it as blinds for your terrace/balcony instead of your windows.
Adjust those slats to open nice and wide should you want a bit of sunshine to reach as far in as possible, and simply close them up again should you not.
Bathroom designers, painters, or tilers… homify has them all, and more, so check out our professionals page for the experts of your choice.
Shutters are not meant purely for window treatment; they can be positioned outside balcony railings to help manage the amount of rays shining down on your house.
Whether manufactured from metal, wood, or polymer, this feature not only helps you cut down on energy costs, but can also enhance that look of your facade.
Of course the simplest thing you can do to maintain a cool interior is to keep that hot sunshine out, which means blackout curtains are a must.
Blackout refers to a foam-backed, solid fabric used to black out light. Blackout fabrics are most commonly found in hotel rooms as curtain linings or drapery fabrics, blocking much of the light that would otherwise enter through a window when the curtains are closed.
Not only does this help to cool down a room, but it is a great choice for when a darkened room is a must to catch up on some daytime sleep, such as for babies and night-shift workers.
We know that even your windows deserve to look nice, which is why we bring you these: 6 tips to dress your windows to impress.