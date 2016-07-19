​7 Stylish Shading Options For Your Patio

The sun is no joke, especially here in South Africa where adverts and warnings left and right remind us to lather on sunscreen when bracing the outdoors. But it’s not just about staying out of the sun – sometimes we want the sun to stay away from us, especially when it comes to our indoor spaces.

Nobody wants to get sunburn while relaxing in the living room, right? And a room that receives sun all day long heats up, meaning we have to flick that air-con switch just to cool down again.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at 7 stylish options to add some cool to your home.