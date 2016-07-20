7 Ideas to Showcase Your Love For Interior Decor

Do you love everything interior décor related? From choosing colours and style to coordinating spaces and even planning the layout of a room. Well, in this edition on homify, we concentrate on showcasing your talent and passion for all things pretty and elegant in your home! Interior décor is more than just filling a home with items and objects in random colours and style, it’s about creating a home that reflects your personality and character too. So let’s get inspired.
The first place that your guests see when they visit your home is your entrance, which is why your entrance needs to be a huge selling point for your house. Consider introducing elements that add charm and harmony to this space, while also being elegant, cosy and inviting. The all-white walls, wooden flooring and neat and tidy appearance of this entrance definitely makes for comfy entrance.
Colour plays an important role in décor and can go a long way to create a fresher and more elegant interior that is bright and comfortable. Interior designers suggest introducing pastel colours into the home, as a means to create a serene and tranquil space that is perfect for relaxing. This concept can be used anywhere in the home, from the kitchen to the living room and even the bedroom.
Think of all the ways you can add character and chic style in your home, no we don’t mean by bringing in a variety of accessories. Charming character and attractive qualities can be introduced to your interior through colourful and textured curtains, carpets, upholstery and even wall tapestry. This idea is filled with drama, but will also enhance the interior atmosphere of the home.
Storage is important when creating a stylish interior, because we all need space for those knickknacks, mementos and personal items which adds that personal touch to a home. The monochrome style of this elegant bathroom is enhanced by the awesome and clever storage shelves, which create contrast and add sophistication to the space.
Perfect lighting whether natural or artificial definitely accentuates the style of a home interior, so consider which lighting would be perfect for your space, whether it be a gorgeous chandelier, brilliant downlights or even floor lamps and spotlights to illuminate those dark corners.
Small homes often don’t have space for a spacious garden, but it would be worthwhile to have a look at the possibilities to create a garden for your home. A balcony or courtyard is a great choice, so consider plants and flowers that would be suited for your space, regardless of the size.
The bedroom is supposed to be a place of relaxation and comfort, so a simple style with an uncluttered décor would make the perfect addition to the sleeping quarters. Consider including sophisticated and comfortable colours that are trendy, inviting and cosy and also introducing furniture that is luxurious and elegant.