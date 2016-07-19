A Warm, Cosy Countryside Cottage

There is something relaxing and comforting about a home in the country, it makes for a great place to enjoy the fresh air, solitude and peaceful environment. Sharing holidays with loved ones in the gorgeous countryside is a great way to make memories in a stress free environment. The cottage we visit today is fantastic, it is cosy, welcoming and simple in every way, now let’s explore it for ourselves. Relaxation has never been this beautiful.
The entrance to this classically designed home exudes tranquillity and peace. The architects of this home opted for a simple and attractive décor, while the wooden aspect adds a durable and simple style to the exterior that is welcoming too. The front garden and entrance creates a charming yet rustic element that makes this cottage a creative and comfortable home for anyone.
The fence of this cottage is made from durable materials to ensure the security of the property, the wood, iron and barbed wire enclosure accentuates the rural exterior, but makes this home look more interesting too. It also has clearly defines the gardens and outdoor areas of the home. The neutral wall colour makes this exterior simple and classic too. The surrounding gardens can be enjoyed for the health benefits of the outdoors, or just as a beautiful sight from the interior of this cottage.
This cottage has interesting and cosy yet rustic elements, the lanterns which adorn the façade of this home creates a soft yet romantic lighting that is ambient, elegant and functional, while also creating a comfortable and beautiful exterior that conserves energy too. Perfect for this country home in every way!
The garden of this cottage is spacious and attractive, it's a fabulous extension of the interior and allows for the great outdoors to be enjoyed by everyone, think about that family picnic you always wanted to plan, this time with the comfort of being at home too.
The backyard area of this home has its own stylish and classic wooden deck that allows the outdoors to be enjoyed regardless of the weather. The small garden, wooden fence as well as elegant plants will make this exterior eye-catching too.
The kitchen in this simple home has vintage elements, furniture and décor style, making it elegant and classic. The wooden furniture adds an antique style that is perfect for this rustic home, while the colour scheme and style of the interior matches the exterior décor perfectly.
The living area of this home has followed in the design footsteps of the façade, garden and kitchen of this beautiful rustic cottage, making it great for any family occasion. The furniture, neutral colour and wooden décor as well as the fireplace is attractive and comfortable too.