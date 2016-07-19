​From Old House to Magazine-Cover Style

Today on ‘before and after’, we see photographic evidence of something that not everybody knows: that clutter can, indeed, be conquered to achieve a spacious and stylish space.
Before its renovation, this old house didn’t have much charisma to brag about. And the fact that it was overcrowded didn’t help either. But bring in some clever architects with an artistic eye for detail, a decent clean-up, and we have some very chic and stylish results.
With a kitchen in a state such as this, no one can be blamed for not wanting to cook. Overcrowded, cluttered, and cramped – three things that no kitchen (or any other room) should ever be.
Yes, it had the necessary appliances and adequate space to achieve something, but it lacked that certain pizzazz that every heart of the home needs. Was it the outdated wooden coatings of the cabinets? The tired-looking wall tiles? The I-don’t-want-to-live-anymore window treatment? Maybe a bit of everything?
If this isn’t design magic, then we’re not sure what is! It is simply astonishing to see how the kitchen has expanded to become an open and spacious room – one that actually makes us want to start playing around with cooking utensils and recipes.
A kitchen island now takes centre stage of this culinary show, allowing a much more pleasant space for food prepping.
And we can’t tear our eyes away from that elegant colour palette of whites, browns, and sleek silvers.
Before the transformation process kicked off, the staircase demanded attention, yet not in a good way: that harsh colour and black edges just didn’t work at all, making it even more loud when paired with the white wall.
Thankfully, the fabulous results are just a simple scroll away.
Much better, don’t you agree? The spiral design of the stairs still remains, but the colour palette has done a complete 180. Those timber surfaces now actually contribute some charm and beauty to the space, paired most impressively with the metal railing.
The white walls (which also received a new coating) can now live in perfect harmony with the staircase, as both ensure a light and pleasant touch that seeps through the rest of the house.
Mismatched patterns, a mixing and un-matching of colours, old wooden surfaces – yep, this dining room is most definitely not from this era.
Although a bit of dedication has gone into designing this space, it just doesn’t work for the modern age, as those busy patterns and ill-looking colours add to the overcrowded look of the room.
Now this is where we want to sit down and dine. A sleek and simple wooden table pairs stunningly with water-toned chairs, ensuring a fun and slightly eclectic look.
And since the dining spot is only a hop and a skip away from the kitchen, it means that that decadent helping of natural lighting also does a tremendous job of lighting up this area.
A fantastic job! What’s next?
From small and cluttered attic to sexy bathroom? Sounds like a winning recipe to us. These architects clearly know what they are doing, as they managed to make this modest space a comfortable and convenient location for shower hour.
Sleek and minimalist in style, a dash of rustic pattern is ensured by adding in a wooden beam that stretches across the slanted ceiling. A most striking touch!
But it’s not only the interior spaces that underwent a full-fledged makeover; those exterior ones also received some decent TLC. The garden is blossoming and blooming with a luscious dose of plants and flowers, pleasantly framing the patio and presenting a most alluring spot to enjoy some fresh air.
Just look at that elegant stone path cutting through the rich vegetation; man-made beauty contrasting brilliantly with nature’s gorgeous handiwork.
