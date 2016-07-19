​From Old House to Magazine-Cover Style

Today on ‘before and after’, we see photographic evidence of something that not everybody knows: that clutter can, indeed, be conquered to achieve a spacious and stylish space.

Before its renovation, this old house didn’t have much charisma to brag about. And the fact that it was overcrowded didn’t help either. But bring in some clever architects with an artistic eye for detail, a decent clean-up, and we have some very chic and stylish results.