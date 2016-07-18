​The Family Home With Big and Stylish Dreams

Having a small plot of land does not mean that you can’t have a dream house. That’s where the magic of architectural thinking comes in.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a family home that had nothing more than a 500 square-metre space of land. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the end result was a very cramped lifestyle; but in fact, the family is quite happy and satisfied with the stylish results.
Because apart from drawing up plans and deciding which wall goes where, an architect must also meet the needs, tastes, and lifestyle requirements of his clients – which, in this case, was done perfectly, seeing as it is a family that loves their socialising just as much as their quality time together.
When an architect manages to squeeze in a swimming pool into a small terrain, then you know it’s a job done most creatively.
We commence our tour of the house with a look at the courtyard patio, where the exterior relaxation/socialising area is. Apart from the pool, there is a wooden deck, tiled flooring wide enough for comfortable lounging and movement, and even a decent little garden to add some freshness to the space.
And just get a load of those materials and colours: concrete, wood, and glass flaunt a very tranquil vibe of whites and warms, offsetting perfectly with the cool blueness of the pool.
So far, so good!
How do we make a particular room, such as the kitchen in this case, part and parcel of a fabulous outdoor life? Easy: bring in wide windows and generous glass doors that can open wide to help blur the lines between in- and outside.
And how perfect is that open-plan kitchen and dining room? Wood is the star of the show, appearing in both chocolate- and caramel tones, and playing beautifully with the tiled flooring.
A generous kitchen island offers up ample space for food prepping and dining, or simply a stunning setting where we can have a seat and enjoy our morning coffee / evening glass of wine.
Our designers definitely had fun with the interior colour palette. Although the living room portrays the same charm and warmth as the kitchen, it does so in a very lighter style. Whites and creams dominate this space, yet don’t overlook the homely vibe that is ensured by the wooden floor, rattan furniture, and patterned fabrics.
And, of course, we can’t forget to mention the generous dose of sunshine seeping in through those glass doors, enhancing the lightness and brightness of this family space most perfectly.
Two kitchens? But before you get confused, there is a reason for adding a second culinary space: this one is reserved for family time, whereas the first one is used more for socialising, seeing as it includes a grill and bar area, and looks out onto the pool.
We don’t know about you, but this kitchen just seems more… special. The wood seems slightly softer and more patterned, while the stainless steel appliances gleam just a tad brighter. And the overall room is enveloped in a sort of softness that can only come from being used by a loving and close-knit family.
Time to call it a day, and what better place to retreat to than this enchanting bedroom? As in the rest of the house, the floor adds a striking pattern that beautifully boosts the room’s overall look. And the colours are the perfect combination: daisy white for the fabrics and harmonic tan for the focal wall, which, with that little horizontal slit, makes up quite an extraordinary alternative to the regular headboard.
Feeling tired? Here is how to: Sleep better in your ideal bedroom.