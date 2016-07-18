​The Family Home With Big and Stylish Dreams

Having a small plot of land does not mean that you can’t have a dream house. That’s where the magic of architectural thinking comes in.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a family home that had nothing more than a 500 square-metre space of land. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the end result was a very cramped lifestyle; but in fact, the family is quite happy and satisfied with the stylish results.

Because apart from drawing up plans and deciding which wall goes where, an architect must also meet the needs, tastes, and lifestyle requirements of his clients – which, in this case, was done perfectly, seeing as it is a family that loves their socialising just as much as their quality time together.