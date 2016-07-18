​A Colourful Makeover For a Family Home

Renovation, do-over, facelift – call it what you will, but a house that gets a stylish transformation never fails to excite us. Whether it’s tearing down an old wall, giving an old bathroom a makeover, or completely redoing an entire house, beautiful end results that enhance the homeowners’ lifestyle is what matters to us.
Today we take a look at a family home that had enough space and enjoyed a very stylish layout, but was lacking in the colour department. What to do? How about bringing in some creative designers to work their magic?
Ready for the colourful results?
We kick off with the dream-like kitchen. Although it gets quite a lot of light thanks to the glass doors, the new colours and décor most definitely contribute to the light and charming ambience of this room.
Snow-white cabinets and countertops the colour of warm honey ensure a clean and homely vibe. Striped wallpaper with white and baby-blue tones add a charming character into the kitchen. But our designers felt that a little bit more pattern was required, which is why the new textiles and accessories with matching chequered designs were brought in.
In the bathroom we find a new set of colours and some very different patterns. Where the kitchen was quite cheerful and charming, the bathroom opted for a more subtle and elegant flavour.
Light greys and beiges reign supreme in here, with a soft pattern mimicking trees and flower designs adorning the walls. But to add a spot of colour, some taffy-pink flowers were included as part of the décor, delightfully grabbing our attention and refusing to let go.
Of course the in-between elements that link up the various rooms (we’re of course referring to the floors and walls) weren’t overlooked in this colourful project. This particular section, the closet area of the main bedroom, saw the timber floorboards get a brand new striped rug, contrasting both in style and colour with the new wallpaper.
Ready to see the bedroom?
With a colourful and jovial wallpaper like that, who needs a headboard? But although the new walls add some cheer into the room, it was decided to counteract that effect with more toned-down bedding. Wise choice indeed, for we cannot imagine any colours other than these blues and yellow-greens adorning this bed.
Lavender tones and a spot of blush pink – yep, this must be the girl’s bathroom. Similar to the main bathroom, this one opted for a more elegant design, albeit in a fun way, hence the chequered wallpaper.
Modern touches like the cabinet and sink ensure a stylish touch, while the whites and light greys help to make those feminine tones stand out even more.
The home office also got its fair share of a stylish makeover, including the floral-patterned wallpaper that adorns the focal wall.
The gold of the wallpaper meets up quite beautifully with the warm tones of the desk and floor, in turn complementing the crisp whiteness of the door and ceiling.
How spot-on was it to opt for an open bookcase, allowing those whites and golds of the wall to envelop the modern little storage unit?
Obviously the choice of wallpaper for the study was a success, for it was recreated in the dining room. This space is clearly a meeting point between the modern and vintage styles, with the walls and credenza belonging to the latter.
One thing we can say for all the rooms so far: they not only look welcoming and colourful, but super comfy as well. And the living room doesn’t let us down: sky blues, taffy pinks, and calm neutrals; plush couches and a gleaming wooden floor; downlighters sparkling their approval down on this modern scene; and just the right amount of décor to make this living room seem open and spacious.