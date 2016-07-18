​A Colourful Makeover For a Family Home

Renovation, do-over, facelift – call it what you will, but a house that gets a stylish transformation never fails to excite us. Whether it’s tearing down an old wall, giving an old bathroom a makeover, or completely redoing an entire house, beautiful end results that enhance the homeowners’ lifestyle is what matters to us.

Today we take a look at a family home that had enough space and enjoyed a very stylish layout, but was lacking in the colour department. What to do? How about bringing in some creative designers to work their magic?

Ready for the colourful results?