​Before And After: More Space For An Old Home

We could all do with some extra space sooner or later. And since it’s not possible for all of us to relocate to gigantic mansions, we make do with what we have – and sometimes that includes building some extra space.

Our ‘before and after’ piece on homify today deals with such a case: homeowners who were in need of some more legroom, and decided to treat themselves by adding an entire new wing to their existing home.

Let’s see how it went down…