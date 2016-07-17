Your browser is out-of-date.

​Before And After: More Space For An Old Home

We could all do with some extra space sooner or later. And since it’s not possible for all of us to relocate to gigantic mansions, we make do with what we have – and sometimes that includes building some extra space.

Our ‘before and after’ piece on homify today deals with such a case: homeowners who were in need of some more legroom, and decided to treat themselves by adding an entire new wing to their existing home.

Let’s see how it went down…

Before: the pre-renovated house

In order to appreciate the results, we need to see what came before. Here we get a look at the house’s condition and what it looked like before the new addition was added. 

Architects, designers, plumbers, landscape artists… we have them all, and more, right here on homify. Check out our professionals page!

Work in progress

After: the finished addition

After all the blood, sweat and tears, there is a stylish new addition to the old home. Here we get to see what the new addition looks like, fitting in fantastically well with the existing structure – it’s like it was there right from the start.

Fortunately the new residence didn’t take up too much space, as there is still a spacious piece of lawn/garden left for the homeowners to enjoy.

The 3D rendering

To get a better understanding of this project, we need a top view of an artistic rendering. Here we see the entire existing structure (garage included), together with the newly added space (the grey flooring area). Although the new kitchen is exactly where the old one used to be, a wall was tore down in order to make it part of the new open-floor design. 

In addition, a dining area, and living room were included in the project, all in an open-plan layout to make the rooms look more spacious and ensure an unspoiled flow from one area to the other.

Before: the old kitchen

Here we get a taste of what the old kitchen looked like before the project started. Outdated materials and a cluttered look really didn’t do much for this space.

After: the new kitchen

What a difference! The new kitchen positively gleams with its polished flooring, new appliances, and overall whiteness that add to its visual spaciousness. 

Thanks to the open-plan layout and additional windows, natural lighting gets to stream indoors and light up the pale colour palette even more.

After: the new dining space

A chic little dining space was part of the transformation, separated from the kitchen via a peninsula. And just look at that lush garden landscape seeping indoors thanks to the glass sliding door. Dining with a view is definitely dining done right!

After: light colours for the new living room

After: newly added windows for the living area

After: a garden view

No need to pity the one that is on cooking duty, for they also get to enjoy a beautiful view of those fresh outdoors. The new wall included, among other elements, a window above the sink. An easy slide to the left and right, and we have an abundance of fresh air flowing inside to celebrate the new spaces that these homeowners now get to enjoy. 

Want to see some other stylish transformations? Then scope out how: A rural villa turns into a modern masterpiece

The modular home you'll want to move into today
We think it’s much better off than it was, but tell us your thoughts on this project.

