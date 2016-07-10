Top 5 of the Week: Beautiful South African Homes, Wall Ideas and Splendid Patios

Another week of home inspiration, ideas to improve your surrounds and stories and here we are once again, wrapping up the week and taking a look at what you loved most. With so many great articles this week, it was a really close call as to which would make it into the top five, but it's no surprise to reveal that South African homes topped the list once again. As is often the case, small minimal houses were popular and patios and terraces grabbed your attention.
Perhaps the only surprise of the week is that out story on cool and creative wall materials made it in—who knew mixing up your walls was so popular? We'll definitely give you some good, fresh wall inspiration and ideas in the coming weeks.
For now, get a warm cup of tea or coffee (or whatever you like—maybe a hot chocolate!) and take another look at our best projects from the week that was. If you're just stopping by for the first time, then this is your opportunity to enjoy top of the crop.
We all know that South Africa has some of the best architecture in the world, and we are so excited that we're able to showcase these wonders through our 360 profiles. Every week we have more and more South African projects and homes that we're able to share with you. This list takes a look at eight of the best we've exhibited so far. There are plenty more, this is just a few that particularly took our fancy. Take a look and let us know if you're keen to see another wrap-up of our best South African homes!
Pay particular attention the third home on the list, we think it's amazing. It also combines two of the most popular things on hmoify—container homes and SA projects… it doesn't get much better than that.
While we love to show you South African homes, we also love to showcase fantastic homes and projects from all across the globe, so you can get a full sense of all the fantastic architectural designs out there. Projects like this minimal house, created to maximise every single element of its space. Based in Columbia, the professionals at Colectivo Creativo, we get this compact creation that is definitely worth the attention of a second look.
Even those who are strictly all about mansions and huge structures have to admit that there's something alluring about this home. While the physical design itself is gorgeous, clever and innovative, it's also the lush green surrounds that make it appear to be the perfect home for getting in touch with nature and generally enjoying the tranquility of the surrounds.
Coming in at number three is yes another South African project, which we're thrilled about. The difference here is that this time we're taking a look specifically at the interior, as opposed to focusing on the exterior architecture. What this home exhibits beautifully is that the inside of the home is just as important as the outside—maybe even more important. What's the point of having a huge, ostentatious structure if you don't know what to fill it with? This space shows the truly remarkable interior design work that takes place in out country, and we are so pleased that you liked it so much.
Homes are full of walls, but they're often the last thing we think of when contemplating an interior design scheme. Of course, we decide what colour to paint them and whether or not we'll hang artworks and prints on them—but rarely do we consider that they can be the feature of the room itself. We all know that feature walls are called exactly that for a reason—totally change the image of the room and even define it in a way. In this list of eight cool, creative and idea wall materials, we take a look at some of the different and unique ways that you can spice up your interior and give your home a fresh new look.
You might need to think outside the square a little bit (pun intended) but you'll definitely get a striking, contemporary result!
We keep creating and sharing articles about terraces because you quite simply can't get enough of them. Even though we're in the heart of winter right now, the thought of sitting outside, braaing in the sun is something we can never get enough of. One of the best things about our country is that even in winter, sitting outside and catching some sun is still a totally realistic prospect. So it's no wonder patio stories are always chart-toppers.
If you have a large space but no idea how to make it look and feel awesome, then this list of ten splendid patios and terraces is an excellent place to start, to get some inspiration on every way to make the space pop. From gardens to pergolas, furnishings and deck materials—we've got you covered.