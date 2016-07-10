Top 5 of the Week: Beautiful South African Homes, Wall Ideas and Splendid Patios

Another week of home inspiration, ideas to improve your surrounds and stories and here we are once again, wrapping up the week and taking a look at what you loved most. With so many great articles this week, it was a really close call as to which would make it into the top five, but it's no surprise to reveal that South African homes topped the list once again. As is often the case, small minimal houses were popular and patios and terraces grabbed your attention.

Perhaps the only surprise of the week is that out story on cool and creative wall materials made it in—who knew mixing up your walls was so popular? We'll definitely give you some good, fresh wall inspiration and ideas in the coming weeks.

For now, get a warm cup of tea or coffee (or whatever you like—maybe a hot chocolate!) and take another look at our best projects from the week that was. If you're just stopping by for the first time, then this is your opportunity to enjoy top of the crop.