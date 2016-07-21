10 Incredible Landscaping Ideas!

Do you ever dream of making your garden or outside space a little bit better?
Let's see what kind of landscaping ideas can be useful to the beginner when it comes to the arrangement of outdoor life!
Some of these ideas will certainly inspire you!
As Luther Burbank said,
Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.
Modern terraces are all about the foundation! You want them to be solid and supportive so that your terrace lasts a long time and is of good quality.
Ensure that you first provide a form of paving underneath the foundation of your terrace, which will form the most solid part of the structure. You can then install wooden slats, like we see in this image, which will form the flooring of the patio.
Remember to try and include ventilation underneath the terrace. In this image, we can see that the designers have included a layer of crushed stone—this is a great tip!
Do not forget about waterproofing. Ensure that it is of high quality and located between the concrete and the wood.
Creating a pond or a water feature in your garden will totally enhance the space and it's also very easy to create yourself.
The first layer should be made from compacted ground that is flattened, then sand (10-15cm), gravel (10-15cm), mesh reinforcement and a concrete layer (12cm), then sand and cement mix for under the paving stone, tile adhesive and a stone layer (2-4cm). The top will be natural stone or artificial stone blocks of 1-3cm.
For smaller ponds, you can put water in the pond yourself. Create a box and fill it with concrete. You can then tile it or place mosaics in it. Mosaic will introduce different colours and shades into the space, making it that much more interesting.
You can just use a hose pipe, unless you include a small fountain or waterfall. Here you may need a more advanced contraption so that the water doesn't disappear out of it!
For a larger pond, you can also turn to the professionals, who can do a few more complicated designs and can help you include plants and flowers, retaining walls, drainage holes and a moisture barrier.
A wooden or paved patio, especially one that features all of your patio furniture, is often located near the house.
This is a great opportunity to integrate panoramic glass doors or large sliding doors, which will allow the interior space and the exterior space to flow seamlessly into one another.
This will allow you to open up your entertainment and social spaces considerably and it's not an expensive feature.
The modern garden, consisting of a paved area with seating areas and a canopy as well as a lawn or a play set for the children can all be achieved on a budget and is the best option—even for a small garden.
This small country house, consisting of one room, features a terrace and a sliding door.
The house itself measures 22 square metres and features a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom—gorgeous and compact!
Remember that your terrace can be anywhere between six and 20 square metres. You may also want to include a canopy for shade.
A little cottage in your garden can become your second home! You can even put a little sofa bed in this space where you can enjoy the views of your garden while reading your book!
This particular gazebo is based on a concrete foundation and made from a wooden structure. Don't you love the wooden screens?
The roof is flat but there is a slight slope so that it can drain.
Don't forget the waterproofing for a structure like this!
A wooden bench and table can be a very easy and simple way to enhance the garden. All that you need to do is enhance them with soft mattresses and pillows and you'll have the world's most comfortable garden furniture.
A canopy like this one is typically utilized for terraces that are in the paved area right in front of the house. You can use columns and brick or a material covering, which allows people to dine outside no matter what the weather.
Any patio or terrace that transforms into an outdoor living room space with lush plants and your favourite colours when it comes to pillows and cushions is a win.
You can even create your outdoor furniture yourself, using old wine crates or pallets.
You can use sand or clay to create the perfect flooring for the ultimate outdoor dining space. The best part? You don't have have to use concrete.
Being outdoors is a must, especially in summer. As Liberty Hyde Bailey said,
A garden requires patient labor and attention. Plants do not grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfill good intentions. They thrive because someone expended effort on them.