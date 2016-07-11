The Home Built For Entertaining

Today on homify 360, we bring you a dream home in Brazil—the house that was built for hosting the best parties! As you'll see if you join us on a tour of the property, the homeowners definitely had entertainment as one of the biggest priorities when commissioning this home.

The Casa Cab, as it is called for being located in the city of Cabreúva, was built to be a weekend home for a young couple. This is why we will see simple features and a minimalist design, as the focus had always been on recreation, and not so much daily living. This does not mean, however, that the architects did not make use of very high-quality materials and a captivating design to bring the house to life. We are sure you will agree that this house is covetable in any circumstance. Just take a few minutes to explore the home with use, you will not be sorry!