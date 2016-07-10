An Affordable and Elegant Suburban Home

With all of the architectural and design trends that go around these days, there is something that will always remain well-seated in the realm of dwellings, and that is the suburban home. The suburbs aren't going anywhere, and they are, in fact, extending. For this reason, a suburban home will always be in style, and there is really nothing better for a family. These homes offer proximity to the city and its amenities, while also providing a greater sense of privacy and freedom with a backyard for pets and children. The only problems is that suburban homes start all to look the same after a while. Originality seems to be lacking, and home styles age much quicker than we thought it would.

Today, we will look at a suburban home which addresses this problem by providing an elegant and minimalist design which is sure to stay in style for a long time. We will soon see that the simpler the better, and that true beauty can be found in simple features and quality materials. Let's take a look!