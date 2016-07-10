An Affordable and Elegant Suburban Home

With all of the architectural and design trends that go around these days, there is something that will always remain well-seated in the realm of dwellings, and that is the suburban home. The suburbs aren't going anywhere, and they are, in fact, extending. For this reason, a suburban home will always be in style, and there is really nothing better for a family. These homes offer proximity to the city and its amenities, while also providing a greater sense of privacy and freedom with a backyard for pets and children. The only problems is that suburban homes start all to look the same after a while. Originality seems to be lacking, and home styles age much quicker than we thought it would.
Today, we will look at a suburban home which addresses this problem by providing an elegant and minimalist design which is sure to stay in style for a long time. We will soon see that the simpler the better, and that true beauty can be found in simple features and quality materials. Let's take a look!
So here we have the suburban home in question. The striking facade certainly sets this house apart from your standard, boring building in the suburbs. At first sight, this house has a sophisticated quality which makes you look twice, and want to examine its features a little more closely. We are sure to do this ourselves, but let's first take a moment to appreciate the overall impression of this home.
This structure had been designed by the talented team of architects at ATZ Studio, based in Warzawa, Poland. This is a company committed to providing clients with the home of their dreams which is also a great investment. Most of all, they want to provide homes with character, and we are sure you'll agree that the house we are looking at today is also such a home.
Now let us take a look at the interior of the home. We'll start our tour with the kitchen, which we all know really is the heart of any home. In this particular home, however, the kitchen is much more prominent, bringing culinary excitement in addition to warmth and nourishment.
Just take a look at the beautiful materials used in this room and the way the colours complement each other. All of the cabinets and cupboards have been constructed from timber, which provides a warm, golden glow to the area. In contrast to this, the walls, ceiling and counter tops are all in a brilliant white. This contrasting set creates variety and visual interest, and is neatly complemented by stainless steel fixtures and equipment. All of this just behind a large window opening the room up to the outside world.
Lastly, let's not pass up the opportunity to look at the family bathroom which this modern suburban home has to offer. The first and overall impression of this room is that of a pristine space, with a clean and minimal character. This is, of course, a very good image for a bathroom to have—nobody wants to use a bathroom that looks damp, dark, poorly ventilated, or unhygienic. Therefore, a sparkling white background is never a bad idea for this type of room.
This bathroom's virtues do not, however, stop at clean and bright. We can see an elegant choice of fixtures in the porcelain wash basins and large free-standing bathtub. This look is topped off by the beige tiles used on the floor and walls, as well as the steel fixtures and more delicate wooden elements. All-in-all we see a supremely elegant and minimal design, continuing the spirit of the entire home.
So, now that we've seen where all of the cooking magic takes place, it is only fair to also inspect where the culinary delights whipped up in the kitchen can be enjoyed.
In this image we can see a living room area, but since it yet to be furnished, the room can surely be used for a variety of purposes. We can easily envision how a living room suite as well as a small dining table can be placed in this convenient little room. We can also see the large sliding doors to left, which will allow for extending entertainment to the outdoor living area.
In this room, we can see very strong design details come to the foreground. Firstly, the wooden flooring provides a warm and natural atmosphere to the room, and is complemented by the darker wood rafters and window frames. At the back of the image we can see built-in shelves, optimising storage space in the area.