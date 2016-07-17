The modular home you'll want to move into today

When hearing the words “country house”, what visions do you conjure up in your mind? Rustic wooden floors? Peeling paint? Cracked walls? You may be right in some instances, but not today, for this homify 360° discovery pulls the stylish rug out from under all of us.
We have the timber panels, we have wooden window frames and brick walls, and we’ve got the countryside surroundings – apart from these, the rest of this family home is fantastically stylish, chic, and very “un-country”!
Ready?
How beautiful is this side view of the house? Resembling a modern constructed mushroom, the top volume “floats” strikingly above the garden terrace, creating welcome shade for when some exterior relaxation is in order.
It can’t be denied that the house looks most idyllic with its neutral tones contrasting charmingly with the bright greens and blues of Mother Nature’s surrounding handiwork.
Looking at the front view of the house (where the main entrance and garage are located), we can see a lot more exposed brick than was used for the side view. But don’t overlook those warm wooden panels and clear glass panes, both of which add equal amounts of weight to the modern and country styles of the house’s design.
If we view the house’s front facade head on, it looks more like an office building or store than a country home. Only a handful of glass surfaces allow a peek at the insides.
We love how the open-gable roof gets interrupted by a brick block, stylishly rising out of the roof, complete with windows, to see what’s going on outside.
An open-floor design has been opted for on the inside, with the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallway all seamlessly integrated. Dusty-toned timbers adorn the floors, while greys and whites take care of the walls and ceiling.
But it is that staircase that grabs our focus and refuses to let go: a spiral beauty of warm timber that twirls out of the wooden floorboards and, together with its glass balustrades, ascends to the next floor.
Bet you didn’t expect this magnificent touch in a country home.
It’s time to get a closer look at that patio we saw earlier. Big enough to allow for comfortable movement, it is adorned with ample seating and table surfaces (most modern, we might add).
Notice the exquisite little details that add to its charm: the white pebbles framing the patio and house, spots of plants and flowers strewed here and there, and the lush green of the lawn forming a most beautiful backdrop.
We were thinking the same thing: a house with such gorgeous landscape views must surely include an outside dining spot. And why yes, it does! On the back side we locate yet another little patio, linked with the kitchen, where no less than six people can give themselves over to some good old al fresco dining.
A small wooden screen has been added in the background, enhancing the privacy factor ever so slightly.
Before we say goodbye to this creative country creation, we take a look at how it stands as soon as twilight approaches. Notice how the house’s structure and added metal surfaces make it look almost futuristic upon the darkening of the background, while the interiors are charmingly lit up from the insides.
A surprising discovery in the countryside that we most definitely will not forget!