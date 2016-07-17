The modular home you'll want to move into today

When hearing the words “country house”, what visions do you conjure up in your mind? Rustic wooden floors? Peeling paint? Cracked walls? You may be right in some instances, but not today, for this homify 360° discovery pulls the stylish rug out from under all of us.

We have the timber panels, we have wooden window frames and brick walls, and we’ve got the countryside surroundings – apart from these, the rest of this family home is fantastically stylish, chic, and very “un-country”!

Ready?