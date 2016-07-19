10 Perfect Homes for the Modern Family

A family home has an undeniable comfort, cosy and harmonious atmosphere. It’s a safe space where children, parents or just a young couple can unwind, relax and forget about the woes of the outside world. A modern home should therefore have designated areas for family time and if the space is available, then the great outdoors should be an extension of the interior. This Ideabook, is filled with inspirational examples to create a home for the modern family, bearing in mind the space limitations that are part and parcel of contemporary living.
This modern home is a perfect example of everything necessary for a family, it has a stunning exterior, with a large double garage and garden area that is practical and simple, while also being quite striking and eye-catching. It’s spacious and well planned in every way, making this home beautiful and elegant too.
This apartment is attractive and perfectly decorated, not just because of its sleek design, but also because of the foldable walls. The architects needed a solution to separate the living and sleeping areas of this awkwardly shaped home, and these walls definitely solved that problem.
This fun loving family needed more than just sofas for their living room, they opted for a fantastic basketball court instead. Now that is a great idea for a family that is serious about sport and keeping fit. The kitchen area on the lower floor is separated from the living room with an authentic looking caged door.
A home with this elegant design is great for relaxing and unwinding after a long, hectic day at work. The ample porches, terraces and outdoor entertainment areas have a rustic yet welcoming charm about them, perfect for the modern family that loves the great outdoors.
This family home has a sophisticated and elegant décor, making it the perfect getaway for a mother with grown children. Each family member has input in the design and furnishings of this home, adding a sentimental and stylish aspect to the interior.
An old home such as this is absolutely attractive, inviting and stylish, making it a great option with plenty of space for a modern family. It’s beautiful with a gorgeous vintage charm.
Any home regardless of the size needs a sensational kitchen with creative and clever storage, and this contemporary kitchen design definitely ticks all those boxes. The integrated dining table adds a social element to this space too, now that is stylish.
Apartment living often means space is limited, especially in urban cities, but this family size apartment is spacious, simple and perfectly decorated, while the family photo mobile above the dining table adds just enough personal charm to make it comfortable and attractive too.
An exquisite courtyard pool such as this is a great way to relax and unwind especially on a warm summer day, and the fact that it is surrounded by glass walls on all sides means that keeping an eye on the kids from the inside of the home will be a lot easier.
When decorating a home for the family, consider décor that will be a lot more resistant to wear and tear, glass tables and lighter colour décor are usually a bad option, especially when there are smaller children, so wooden furniture and darker sofas are a lot more desirable. Here are: 11 Ways to Beautify your Small Home Easily.