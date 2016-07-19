10 Perfect Homes for the Modern Family

A family home has an undeniable comfort, cosy and harmonious atmosphere. It’s a safe space where children, parents or just a young couple can unwind, relax and forget about the woes of the outside world. A modern home should therefore have designated areas for family time and if the space is available, then the great outdoors should be an extension of the interior. This Ideabook, is filled with inspirational examples to create a home for the modern family, bearing in mind the space limitations that are part and parcel of contemporary living.