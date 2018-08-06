Your browser is out-of-date.

28 stylish white kitchens that you will love

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern kitchen
An all-white kitchen is a spectacular, elegant and brilliant décor option for any design, be it modern and minimalist or rustic and vintage. There is something undeniably charming and attractive about this décor style that makes an impact in every way… even if it is white on white or white mixed with neutral wooden accents. In this Ideabook, the homify team will show you how to implement this brilliant décor in your home kitchen for a more stylish and dreamy cooking space.

1. A white kitchen filled with personality and illumination.

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal Metallic/Silver
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

2. Mix it up with a granite ceiling and wooden surfaces.

Apartamento Brooklin - São Paulo, Luni Arquitetura Luni Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Luni Arquitetura
Luni Arquitetura

3. How about some granite and white wood?

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

This is a classic and attractive kitchen design that will remain trendy and functional for years to come!

4. Be bold with a curved kitchen island for a futuristic look.

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

5. For ultra minimalist design, these kitchen cabinets have no handles.

Cocinas en blanco. Una decisión acertada, Cocinasconestilo.net Cocinasconestilo.net Kitchen
Cocinasconestilo.net
Cocinasconestilo.net

6. Achieve a sophisticated look with this suspended white light and extractor.

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern kitchen
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

7. Enhance the size of your small kitchen with some white furniture.

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

8. Go for a combined style and make your modern kitchen homier.

Residência Jardim Pernambuco - Leblon, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Beige
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

Interior designers recommend mixing modern and vintage elements is a sure way to have a more attractive and eye-catching kitchen.

9. Be budget wise and use an antique table for that vintage touch.

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

10. Get creative and whiten up those exposed wooden beams in the kitchen.

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Kitchen
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

11. Stainless steel is elegant with white kitchen décor.

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

12. A splash of ochre cream to the walls or some greenery to create a classic look.

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

13. This checkerboard floor with a modern kitchen design is superb.

Atico Lleida, adela cabré adela cabré Modern kitchen
adela cabré
adela cabré

14. Use white and neutral colours for a harmonious kitchen.

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Kitchen
At No 19
At No 19

15. Add a cosy quote for some minimalist style with drama.

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

16. Awesome storage with this modern and white kitchen island.

MR & MRS SHEPHERD'S KITCHEN Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

17. Create kitchen shelves with a dual purpose, this one is a library too.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

18. Rescue old wooden cabinets with some white paint for shabby chic style.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

19. A white kitchen with a darker accent wall makes a stunning combination.

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern kitchen
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

20. Wooden chairs add a cosy appeal to a cold kitchen.

OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Modern kitchen
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

21. Cabinets do well anywhere in a modern kitchen.

Cocina en blanco, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern kitchen
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

22. Separate your kitchen and living room with other decorative flooring.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

23. Add some contrasting colour to white cabinets and tiles.

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

24. White décor will create space in a narrow kitchen.

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Kitchen
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

25. Classic plus elegance: The Victorian kitchen with a modern twist!

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Liven up your kitchen with vinyl sticker catchphrases.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Kitchen
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

27. White modern kitchens with silver decor make for a winning combination too.

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

28. A rustic white kitchen is gorgeous in every way too.

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

If you need some more kitchen revamp ideas, then this Ideabook How to Makeover Your Kitchen in 4 Easy Steps is a great read too!

​The homify guide to a modern bedroom makeover
Which kitchen design is your favourite?

