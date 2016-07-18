Before and After: The Compact Home With Attitude

A home makeover seems to be even more necessary when the space is limited. This home is now filled with attitude, personality and chic style. The colourful accents, creative lighting and excellent layout adds elegance and style to this interior. The revamp of this modern home makes for a vibrant and technological home that is trendy and attractive. Let’s take a look at the redesign of this kitchen and living room.
While all-white walls and neutral décor are often sought after, this pale grey corner sofa is bland and dull. The interior décor does nothing to add style, colour and taste to this space, and in fact looks dreary.
Using accent colours in this living room brings vibrancy, eclectic design and inspirational ideas to this interior. The brilliant yellow along with the aqua blue maximises the size of the room, while the décor has an undeniable retro vibe about it too. The blue wall shelves are eye catching, but are also functional, creating extra storage space for this modern home.
A small kitchen will look even smaller with clutter and this kitchen was definitely filled with unnecessary items that just take up extra space. The home will always look untidy when the surfaces are filled with clutter, so extra storage for these items are a must.
Although this kitchen was modern before, the mess and clutter has freed up a lot of space, the kitchen now looks bigger without any messy areas too. The interior design team chose a simple grey and white colour scheme to add modern style and elegance to the interior, while blue glass bottles added a subtle hint of colour too.
The area surrounding the TV doesn’t need to look boring and unimaginative. In fact, a creative media centre in your home can add a stylish space to your home too, while also making your living room more cosy and attractive.
This TV area in the home is vibrant, colourful and so stylish. The handy storage area and colour changing wall fills this space with character, personality and charm. A living room with this much pizazz will surely be uncluttered and an attractive home feature that is absolutely sensational. Have a look at this: Before and After: The Modern Home Makeover for more inspirational design ideas.