A rural villa turns into a modern masterpiece

Today we bring you another one of our favourite type of projects—before and after. If you've visited homify quite a few times, you should be well acquainted with these projects that we present to you and tour together. There are few things as satisfying as seeing someone of something receive an entire image makeover. We just love to see how the potential of old buildings is brought out by the insight of talented professionals, and we love sharing this with you!

So, today we have yet another before and after project to show you, and we are sure you'll be impressed by this one. In the charming Portuguese village of Ponte do Abade, we can see with our own eyes how a very old villa is transformed into a modern home to rival the most distinguished of its contemporaries. Does this seem like an interesting project to you? Well, let's waste no further time and get right to it!