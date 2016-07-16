Easy, clever ways to separate your kitchen and living room

We understand your pain. The guests in the living room don’t want to hear the splitter and splatter of the cooking happening in the kitchen. And the poor cook in the kitchen can’t seem to focus because of all the jabbering going on in the living room.
Or the issue may be smaller: you don’t want to see those dirty dishes stacking up in the sink while you’re doing some reading on your living room sofa.
What to do?
Fortunately this is homify, which means we have a stylish solution (sometimes quite a few) to every household problem. In this case: how to effectively separate the kitchen from the living room in an open-plan layout without constructing any walls.
Let’s see what our options are…
Call it an ingenious invention if you will, for the kitchen island is exactly that. It presents extra prepping space for culinary (or other) functions, a dining area, and if placed correctly, it can effectively announce the start of the kitchen.
Although an island won’t do much good to put up a sound barrier between the cooking and talking, it does do a fantastic job of visually separating one room from the other.
Concrete is not the only material that can be relied upon for creating division between two areas. If glass is good enough for a window and a door, then it can certainly achieve success as a room separator.
How does a glass sliding door grab you? Successfully closing off two areas from each other, and just as easily opening them up to each other again.
And if you want a bit of privacy with your closed glass door, a frosted option is always a possibility.
How hypnotising is it to watch the elegant movements of fishes gliding through water? Whether it’s an aquarium or a much smaller fish tank, there is something magical about this element.
So, how about opting for a majestic tank to divide your kitchen and living area? Granted, this is not a typical option to divide rooms, which makes it a perfect choice if you want your interiors to be a cut above the rest.
The divider between your kitchen and living room can be as opaque and large as you wish. Therefore, if you want that separation to be not too drastic, how about an open bookcase? It will visually distance the two rooms from one another, yet still leave an open link for communication.
Plus, an open bookcase can present an opportunity to store/display some kitchen décor, utensils, crockery, etc.
Don’t want to opt for something too big (or that budget doesn’t allow it)? Then go with something smaller and more low-key: a rug.
That patterned and textured surface you add to the living room floor will visually announce to the guests where the socialising area ends, and make it crystal clear where the culinary space starts.
