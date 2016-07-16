Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy, clever ways to separate your kitchen and living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Autentica per Effeti, Vegni Design
We understand your pain. The guests in the living room don’t want to hear the splitter and splatter of the cooking happening in the kitchen. And the poor cook in the kitchen can’t seem to focus because of all the jabbering going on in the living room. 

Or the issue may be smaller: you don’t want to see those dirty dishes stacking up in the sink while you’re doing some reading on your living room sofa

What to do?

Fortunately this is homify, which means we have a stylish solution (sometimes quite a few) to every household problem. In this case: how to effectively separate the kitchen from the living room in an open-plan layout without constructing any walls.

Let’s see what our options are…

1. The kitchen island

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Call it an ingenious invention if you will, for the kitchen island is exactly that. It presents extra prepping space for culinary (or other) functions, a dining area, and if placed correctly, it can effectively announce the start of the kitchen.

Although an island won’t do much good to put up a sound barrier between the cooking and talking, it does do a fantastic job of visually separating one room from the other. 

Check out these Kitchen islands to treasure for more inspiration.

2. The goodness of glass

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

Concrete is not the only material that can be relied upon for creating division between two areas. If glass is good enough for a window and a door, then it can certainly achieve success as a room separator.

How does a glass sliding door grab you? Successfully closing off two areas from each other, and just as easily opening them up to each other again. 

And if you want a bit of privacy with your closed glass door, a frosted option is always a possibility.

3. An aquarium

Serene Modern Interior, Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

Serene Modern Interior

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

How hypnotising is it to watch the elegant movements of fishes gliding through water? Whether it’s an aquarium or a much smaller fish tank, there is something magical about this element.

So, how about opting for a majestic tank to divide your kitchen and living area? Granted, this is not a typical option to divide rooms, which makes it a perfect choice if you want your interiors to be a cut above the rest.

4. A bookcase

Autentica per Effeti, Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

The divider between your kitchen and living room can be as opaque and large as you wish. Therefore, if you want that separation to be not too drastic, how about an open bookcase? It will visually distance the two rooms from one another, yet still leave an open link for communication.  

Plus, an open bookcase can present an opportunity to store/display some kitchen décor, utensils, crockery, etc.

5. A much more subtle option

Intervención Bochera en Sao Paulo, La Bocheria
La Bocheria

Intervención Bochera en Sao Paulo

La Bocheria
La Bocheria
La Bocheria

Don’t want to opt for something too big (or that budget doesn’t allow it)? Then go with something smaller and more low-key: a rug.

That patterned and textured surface you add to the living room floor will visually announce to the guests where the socialising area ends, and make it crystal clear where the culinary space starts. 

In need of a kitchen planner? Check out our professionals page for an extensive range of experts in the fields of architecture, design, and much more.

This Smart, Small and Clever Home is Super Stylish
Will you try one of these options, or do you have another one in mind? Let us know in our comments section below.

