Easy, clever ways to separate your kitchen and living room

We understand your pain. The guests in the living room don’t want to hear the splitter and splatter of the cooking happening in the kitchen. And the poor cook in the kitchen can’t seem to focus because of all the jabbering going on in the living room.

Or the issue may be smaller: you don’t want to see those dirty dishes stacking up in the sink while you’re doing some reading on your living room sofa.

What to do?

Fortunately this is homify, which means we have a stylish solution (sometimes quite a few) to every household problem. In this case: how to effectively separate the kitchen from the living room in an open-plan layout without constructing any walls.

Let’s see what our options are…