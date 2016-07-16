​A Cosy Modern Home With A Mix of Styles

Whether you prefer classic to Scandinavian, or country to eclectic, it can’t be denied that each design style has its own unique look and advantages, making it most difficult to pick one over the other (unless you truly know what you want or don’t want).

However, the house we are about to view here on homify 360° seemingly took the best of a few styles, neatly combining them, and then flawlessly flaunting them in a spacious and decadent layout.

Modern, eclectic, rustic… see how many styles you can pick up here.