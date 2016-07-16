​A Cosy Modern Home With A Mix of Styles

Whether you prefer classic to Scandinavian, or country to eclectic, it can’t be denied that each design style has its own unique look and advantages, making it most difficult to pick one over the other (unless you truly know what you want or don’t want).
However, the house we are about to view here on homify 360° seemingly took the best of a few styles, neatly combining them, and then flawlessly flaunting them in a spacious and decadent layout.
Modern, eclectic, rustic… see how many styles you can pick up here.
Upon first glance at the house’s front facade, it is already clear that we are in for a treat: those interplay of volumes and different materials is too striking to ignore. And the spacious front porch of exposed brick plays an equally important part in the aesthetic quality of the house as the front garden with its lush plants and pristinely manicured trees.
Jumping ahead to the back yard, where the social living area is located, we can see the intricate details of the architectural design – similar to how the front facade was presented. Warm timber panels, raw brick, gleaming marble, white concrete – they all adorn their select surfaces with precision, and simultaneously contrast and combine to form one beautiful area.
But don’t leave behind those lush plants and garden details, which play just an important part as the structural materials.
The majority of modern homes opt for open-plan designs, which results in creative ways in which homeowners and interior designers visually divide different areas. Sliding glass doors are one of the most effective methods, allowing privacy when required, yet still presenting accessible views for the adjoining rooms.
A strong combination of neutrals is found in this open-plan layout, with creams, beiges, and browns taking centre stage. But it’s the combination of modern and classic furniture pieces that really grab our attention, as the end result is not really too eclectic: it is its own unique style that fits splendidly with the overall vision of the house.
The elegant touches never seem to end in here. The bathroom boasts a dream-like vision of bath time, presenting a fabulous view of the garden while soaking up a heap of relaxing bubbles. And don’t overlook that skylight above, which also generates a decent dose of sunshine (or starry ambience).
With the house forming a U-shape, the central area where the garden is located becomes the entertainment spot. A fabulous swimming pool, spacious lawn, exterior kitchen and bar area, terraces, loungers, and a variety of seating- and dining- spots to choose from – what more could one want?
It would seem the party of the year just got a fantastic new venue!
Brick has always been one of the most sought-after materials when it comes to architectural structures, both for in- and outside spaces. Here we get to see how this age-old material comes to life when paired with sleek new lighting structures.
A creative interplay between light and shadow dances upon the wall, making that brick structure and raw patterns even more fascinating.
We close off our discovery with a look at the front facade, only this time from afar. How impressive is that brick volume, taking centre stage in this combination of materials, and coming beautifully to life thanks to the garden lighting?