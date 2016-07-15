​The Family Home With a Deceptive Facade

Who doesn’t love a surprise? The good kind, obviously. Well, today on homify 360°, we are in for a stunning reveal as we locate a family home that flaunts one look on the outside, and then something else on the inside – totally unexpected, yet completely fascinating.
So, let’s set off to Hatay, Turkey, where a group of architects have conjured up a delightful fusion between the modern and classic styles, resulting in a constructed end product that is most astonishing.
The front facade of the house is very much inspired by the modern style, with linear designs, cubic volumes, and neutral colours all combining to form a very contemporary vision. And with all the different volumes fitting in and out of each other, the result is that quite a few balconies, overhangs, and a terrace is formed.
Don’t be fooled by that earthy colour palette. It gives off the impression that the interiors are just as modern, or perhaps of the minimalist persuasion, yet what we are about to see is a decadent helping of lavishness…
When was the last time you saw a classically inspired sofa reign supreme in a living room such as here? And notice the chairs in the background also add a vintage flavour into the room.
But the living room is not without its modern touches. The grey walls and white moulding are more reminiscent of the modern style, as well as that ceiling fixture.
When it comes to the kitchen, it is impossible to name just one style, as this space has a very unique feel to it. It’s not entirely vintage, and the country style is not in abundance. But it also incorporates a slight Mediterranean vibe in the mosaic floor tiles.
Regardless of its mix-and-match style, this culinary space blends its looks most superbly together, making it definitely one of the more captivating kitchens we’ve seen so far.
We’re out of the kitchen and into the dining area, and here it’s a battle between a multitude of elements fighting for attention. The oval-shaped marble segment on the floor elegantly announces the dining space, injecting a bit of opulence into the open-plan area.
The dining table and –chairs present a crisp-white colour tone into the palette, making the dining area seem most clean and tranquil.
And then there is that enormous and elegant staircase that magnificently twirls out of the wooden floor and spirals towards the second storey. Talk about a scene stealer!
We’ve located the home office, and aside from the pristine white walls, the other striking element we notice in here is the incredible open shelving and storage. Row upon row of floating shelves allows the homeowners to display their collections of books and other elements in an open and organised manner.
Would you have guessed that a home gym would be present in this house? This caught us by surprise as well. But yes, the homeowners opted to dedicate one of the rooms to a fitness studio, where various exercise machines are positioned strategically to allow them to take in the surrounding views while working on those fitness levels.