Top 6 Architectural Masterpieces in South Africa

South African architect professionals are producing world-class designs left, right and centre. Neighbourhoods across the country are packed with stunning homes, innovative architecture and cutting-edge design. It's hard to even know where to start when it comes to the range of talent and creativity that's out there.

Today at homify, we are going to try however. We are going to look at five of the top homes and explore just what sets them apart from other beautiful designs.

Because it's important to celebrate homegrown talent and celebrate the beauty and diversity of South African creations!