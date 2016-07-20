The Transformation of This Terrace Shows Nothing is Impossible

When it comes to run down homes and dilapidated apartments, it can sometimes feel like a bit of a hopeless situation. Everything is in ruins and its hard to imagine it ever looking beautiful or homely again!

But this the beauty of architecture, expert design and innovation!

In fact, today we are going to see the revamp of a terrace in Zaragoza in Spain, where design professionals La Pecera, renovated an old roof on top of an apartment. You won't believe the difference between the before and after photographs and the transformation that takes place right before your eyes!

In fact, seeing this renovation may make you believe in a little bit of magic today!