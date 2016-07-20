The Transformation of This Terrace Shows Nothing is Impossible

When it comes to run down homes and dilapidated apartments, it can sometimes feel like a bit of a hopeless situation. Everything is in ruins and its hard to imagine it ever looking beautiful or homely again!
But this the beauty of architecture, expert design and innovation!
In fact, today we are going to see the revamp of a terrace in Zaragoza in Spain, where design professionals La Pecera, renovated an old roof on top of an apartment. You won't believe the difference between the before and after photographs and the transformation that takes place right before your eyes!
In fact, seeing this renovation may make you believe in a little bit of magic today!
The roof terrace is very run down and dilapidated. The stone floors are chipped and peeling as well as very dirty!
The terrace is lined with boxes and old benches, which are very shabby. There are old hose pipes lying around and plants in old pots that have died. We can see that maybe at some stage this space was used, but now it just seems to be a dumping ground.
The railings are also shabby and falling apart, which could potentially be very dangerous. You couldn't host any type of party or braai up here!
Once the designers decided to renovate this space, you can see that they've decided to strip the whole roof terrace down and start from the beginning!
They've removed all of the old and shabby furniture, thrown away all the pots and dying plants and removed the dilapidated railings.
In this image we can also see that they've completely redone the flooring. They've also put waterproofing down as an undercoat so that the apartment below will be protected from any rain!
This makes us very curious… what will they do next?
We can see in this image that the designers have a treat in store!
They are definitely starting to build a wooden railing around the terrace, which is going to provide a very trendy form of safety and privacy for those using the roof terrace. We are excited to see what kind of tropical outdoor design they come up with.
Wood is a wonderful material for the outdoors as it is of high quality and very durable. Wood also brings a very modern, warm and earthy tone to a space.
Can you believe the difference?
The designers have built a beautiful outdoor terrace, which features a little undercover area so that the residents can enjoy the views of the city no matter what time of the year it is.
The wooden floors and wooden frames work in perfect harmony with the extensive use of glass. The designers have chosen light wooden terrace furniture, which is quite subtle yet inviting! The designers can afford to put soft cushions on the chairs and some decor items on the table because the space is sheltered.
The glass encasing also allows a lot of sunlight to flow into this space, which makes it very warm and comfortable.
A roof terrace like this one doesn't simply have to be used for dining. It can also be used for sunbathing, relaxing with a good book or catching an afternoon nap.
This is why the designers have included some gorgeous chocolate-brown sun loungers, creating a multi-functional terrace area.
To break up the heavy use of wood, they've added a few white decor elements into the space like these two large pots. Your terrace should be an extension of your indoor living space so don't be afraid to add a few personal decor items that introduce colour or personality to the area.
We can also see in this image how much better the wooden slatted flooring is compared to the old floors before the renovation. If you like the flooring they've used for this terrace, have a look at these: 10 great terrace flooring ideas.
Again we can see how the designers have added a personal touch to the terrace area.
Flowers and plants are a wonderful way to spruce up any outdoor (or indoor) area. Opt for vases of flowers, flower beds or pots of plants to add some natural and subtle colour and beauty. Don't you love how the designers have lined the perimetre of this space with white stones, which break up the wooden look and feel? Stones are an easy and chic way to enhance a garden or terrace.
Finally, we come to the statue of Buddha. This adds a very serene and peaceful ambiance to the terrace, reinforcing the fact that this is a space that is meant to be for relaxation and enjoyment.
Do you believe in magic now?
