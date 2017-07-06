Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 11 swimming pools perfect for small homes

Dola RC Dola RC
Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Pool
Loading admin actions …

Improve your home with a small swimming pool!

Almost everyone likes to enjoy a relaxing time by the poolside deck and take a cool dip at a suitable opportunity, especially during the height of summer. The health benefits associated with regular swimming is universally known. Despite this, not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy swimming daily or even weekly. Community swimming pools are sparse, especially just outside the major cities. It may not be convenient to visit these pools regularly, either.

Taking a dip in the rivers or salty ocean waters is not for everyone, especially young children. Does that mean there is no scope to enjoy swimming? Not exactly. You can still build a swimming pool in your tiny backyard, basement or terrace. However, you need to be pretty innovative, and today’s post will help you to achieve this…

Stylish backyard with a small pool

Integração Total, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Pool
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

The backyard of this Brazilian house is designed with cool stone tiles. But its major attraction is a small pool built just outside kitchen-cum-dining room. 

Potted plants are used to decorate the surrounding area. Pale façade colour also adds to the beauty of the space.

A tiny corner pool in the backyard

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Pool Ceramic Blue
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

The modern décor of this stylish backyard is a perfect recipe for everyone who wants to build a swimming pool in a small area. When faced with this problem, this Florianópolis home opted for an ‘L’–shaped swimming pool at the corner of the pergola. 

The poolside also received sufficient attention. It is decorated with reclining chairs and lanterns. The shaded area is decked up with a modish dining set and daybed. Isn’t this a marvellous way to spend time by the poolside?

An haute pool for a cool dip

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In front of you is a charming small pool to take a cool dip in the heat of Merida, Mexico. It occupies the courtyard that separates the private quarters from the public one. 

It is built so that the owners can take a relaxing dip before going to the bed at night. The area by the pool is decorated with stone flooring. Intense blue Acapulco chairs occupy the deck area.

Swimming pool on the open terrace

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Pool
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

If you do not have sufficient space to design a pool in your backyard do not feel disheartened. T

ake a cue from this Brazilian house which has a beautiful pool on the rooftop offering excellent views of the surrounding city. The wooden sundeck is adorned with seating arrangements and a small dining parlour.

Under the starry sky

Jardim das Cores - Casa Cor MS 2014, Adines Ferreira Paisagismo Adines Ferreira Paisagismo Pool
Adines Ferreira Paisagismo

Adines Ferreira Paisagismo
Adines Ferreira Paisagismo
Adines Ferreira Paisagismo

Courtesy of its blue mosaic tiles, this backyard pool looks gorgeous. But the contribution made by the unusual deck flooring cannot be ruled out either. 

The grassy lawn has chairs and cushions, so that the residents can sit down and have a chat after a splash in the pool under the starry sky.

Small is beautiful

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Considering its size, this must be called a tub than an actual swimming pool. But that does not take away any of its charm. 

Instead, we feel deeply inspired by the ingenuous design of Taller Estilo Arquitectura who designed such a pool for this tiny backyard. The surrounding greenery makes it look even more charming.

Enjoy a cool splash

Casa B+E, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Pool
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

Despite the beautiful décor of the patio, stylised with fashionable chairs and dining room furniture, it is the small pool that remains in the centre of the attention. 

It acts like a prominent water feature for an urban garden. A vertical garden on the boundary wall helps to increase the beauty of the backyard.

Small pool in an elegant classical setting

Villa te Zeist, Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Pool
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Though small, this tiny swimming pool, surrounded by a chic deck and scenic garden, steals the heart of many. The surrounding area, including the classical buildings, is the main reason for its graceful look. 

Arrangements for outdoor dining have been made on one side of the deck. A combination of wood and modern wicker furniture has been used to decorate this space.

Swimming pool with an irregular shape

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Irregularly shaped pools are very much in vogue now. They can be accommodated in the smallest of backyards and, when designed with care, they can add a unique charm to any garden. 

This one not only has an unusual shape, but also an artificial fountain to enjoy a cool shower.

Whirlpool bath

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment

The owners of this Spanish villa found another innovative solution. Instead of opting for a standard swimming pool, they have chosen a comforting whirlpool bath. 

Though it's perhaps not possible to swim in this pool, it is certainly a worthy feature on their small terrace.

Swimming in a cave

Muhittin Toker evi Öncesi ve Sonrası, Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia Pool
Kayakapi Premium Caves—Cappadocia

Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia
Kayakapi Premium Caves—Cappadocia
Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia

This is one of most unusual swimming pools you will ever get to see. It is built inside a cave in Cappadocia, Turkey. The area is replete with caves like this which were once used for human occupation. Many of them have been refurbished with modern facilities. This one gives a chance to take a cool splash in a rustic setting. It can be easily replicated in the basement of a modern home. 

You too can enjoy a cool splash this summer, if you just take enough initiatives to build a tiny pool inspired by any of these we have shown you today!

Still craving for a cool splash? See these incredible water features for your garden.

