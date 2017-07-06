Home improvement: 11 swimming pools perfect for small homes

Improve your home with a small swimming pool!

Almost everyone likes to enjoy a relaxing time by the poolside deck and take a cool dip at a suitable opportunity, especially during the height of summer. The health benefits associated with regular swimming is universally known. Despite this, not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy swimming daily or even weekly. Community swimming pools are sparse, especially just outside the major cities. It may not be convenient to visit these pools regularly, either.

Taking a dip in the rivers or salty ocean waters is not for everyone, especially young children. Does that mean there is no scope to enjoy swimming? Not exactly. You can still build a swimming pool in your tiny backyard, basement or terrace. However, you need to be pretty innovative, and today’s post will help you to achieve this…