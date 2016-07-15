​6 Tips To Help You Free Up Space

Whether it’s cooking a family feast or brewing a cup of coffee, there is always something happening in the heart of the home, which is exactly why it should not look like a pigsty. And since it’s known as a work zone, your kitchen needs to dish up all the space and functionality possible.

First of all, know what you’re using and what not. All items (whether it’s for cooking or decorative purposes) that don’t get used need to go, as they are cluttering up the room.

If your kitchen is cluttered, then it’s time to rethink your storage system: do you need to include some storage baskets under the sink? How about adding in a shelf or two?