​A Cosy Dream Home For Entertaining

We’re off to the coast, Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal to be exact, for today’s homify 360° discovery. It is here where a jaw-dropping, fantastically spacious house lies in wait for us. With modern trimmings, beautiful surfaces, elegant touches, and an overall ‘holiday’ vibe, it serves as the perfect venue for entertaining and socialising, but also for a stylish lifestyle.
Let’s get up close and personal, shall we?
We kick off with a glimpse at the back yard of the house, where a charming timber deck neatly frames the swimming pool, and we can spend our summers dreaming away while floating in the cool blueness, or working on our bronze tans.
As nautical-style houses go, this one also opted for a neutral colour palette, with whites and light greys presenting a dream-like vision of tranquillity.
Viewing the house from the front, we can already see that it’s not your typical suburban residence. Select surfaces of raw stone have been expertly used to adorn the house’s face, contrasting most successfully with the clean white concrete and warm timber panels of the garage doors.
And just scope out that spacious driveway, big enough for all the friends to drop by for a visit (if you want to entertain properly, better make sure you have enough space for everyone).
Time to see what the insides have to offer, and we are delighted to find that they are just as spacious and beautifully laid out as the exteriors.
An open-floor design allows numerous areas (living room, dining room, kitchen, etc.) to flow effortlessly together. But it’s those generous sliding doors that really grab our attention – see how majestically they open up to invite the lush landscape inside, beautifully blurring the lines between interior quality and exterior beauty.
The terrace boasts with an exterior kitchen/bar area, radiating a charming warmth via honey-coloured timber countertops and ceiling pendants. This socialising hot spot (just one of numerous ones around the house) is also linked with the interior kitchen through means of a window, allowing the barman and cook effortless connection when it’s time to host the get-together of the season.
Conveniently located only a few feet away from the bar area is the lounging spot, beautifully shaded and right next to the swimming pool. The furniture was definitely designed with comfort in mind, with elegant tones of creams and sky blues helping to get us in the beach mindset, enhanced even further by that stunning view of the lush landscape which stretches out below.
We just couldn’t resist one last look at the house’s rear side (the party side), and this time we opt for a full-on view to see just how elongated this space really is. An abundance of balconies and terraces ensure that everybody gets a glimpse of that gorgeous view (and fresh air), making it most difficult to decide where to spend the majority of our time: inside or outside?
