A House Full of Surprises!

Architects professionals Lengacher Emmenegger, have used a prime plot of land in a quiet area of Lucerne, Switzerland, which is surrounded by large pine trees, mountains and rushing water, to create a modest and minimalist house that stands out from the rest.

In addition to having taken full advantage of the area available for construction, excellently implementing and distributing the spaces available, the formal design of the house presents very misleading volumes and shapes.

This property creates different spatial perceptions depending on what you appreciate in design, combining this optical effect with a very unique shape. You will love the organic curve of the roof!

Get prepared to go and meet this cosy and modern home in this ideabook!