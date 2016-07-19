A Lovely Little Home Perfect For Retirement

Today at homify, we want to talk about something that is not very important to most people at this stage but some day will become a huge priority.

After so many years of working and giving the best of what we have to our families, friends and careers, there will come a time where we need to retire, to enjoy life, to relax and feel at peace.

Architects are specifically commissioned to build a space that is designed for these purposes. These designers ensure that these homes are good quality and are filled with the magic of innovative design.

As an example, today we are bringing you an extraordinary retirement home designed by architect professionals Renato Teles. They will show us how to create a beautiful home where we can relax and enjoy the scenery.

Don't miss this ideabook that we have prepared!