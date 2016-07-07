Your browser is out-of-date.

Curb dust accumulation in the home!

Izelle du Pisanie
Residential House in Fao , INAIN Interior Design
We all want a tidy, organised and clean home. Our biggest challenge in achieving this is dust. It is a force which is very difficult to combat. Isn't true that your house looks exactly the same only two days after vacuuming or cleaning everything? Here at homify, we fully understand how much of a challenge this can be, and have therefore compiled a list of tips which may be quite useful. 

Of course, there are no miracles in this life, and dust will always exist, but some changes in your habits and the right choice of elements in the home may improve the situation on a large scale. Don't waste too much time with tips and rules for home cleaning, it will not bring you very far. Today, we will rather bring you some inspirational pictures regarding home decoration which will be more conducive t less dust in the home. So today's article is more of a 2-in-1 for home maintenance and decoration. Curious? Let's do it!

High humidity

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

One of the major problems that we all face at some point is the problem of moisture. Particularly in older buildings, this seems to be a problem that the wide and makes us look for all kinds of solutions, from a new painting, to the best new dehumidifier—we look high and low for an answer. You know what? We also do not have the solution that will solve all your problems, unfortunately, but it never hurts to mention that airy spaces is the number one rule to ensure that moisture does not immediately begin to invade the space. 

The picture we present to here, you can see a kitchen—a room which, together with the bathroom, is one of the most problematic areas when it comes to dust accumulation. Regular cleaning of the walls is another way to resolve terrible stains before it reaches a state which is then impossible to solve.

Ventilation

Kitchen INAIN Interior Design Modern kitchen
INAIN Interior Design

Kitchen

INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

As we mentioned in the previous paragraph, thoroughly ventilating our home is something super important. It is true that many times when we have the windows open too long, dust stirred up by outdoor activity end up entering the house, creating another problem. Especially in spring, the amount of micro-particles that go into the house and mess everything up is more than we can imagine, and many times almost drives us to the point of despair, making us believe that it is not worth anything to clean our house. Well, as this is not an option, we have to be more patient this time of year and clean more often. Ventilating the house is entirely necessary to embrace the situation, and soon you'll find that everything else is wonderful in the spring!

Plants

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

Plants are our friends as well as friends to the environment, and therefore it is imperative that we host them in our house. In addition to all the aesthetic benefits, there is also the fact that they have the ability to purify the air. Unfortunately, plants do not contribute to the reduction of dust but they do capture some of it, which can be a great benefit. If you do not have a balcony where you can spend time arranging plants and flowers to give your home a touch of nature, there is nothing stopping you from distributing the flowers throughout your home! Try it and tell us how it goes!

Get rid of dust gatherers

Casa moderna de dimensões generosas e piscina interior, Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular—Arquitectura Lda

Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular—Arquitectura Lda
Risco Singular - Arquitectura Lda

The most popular accessories in our rooms are often also the worst in regard to dust accumulation. The biggest culprit? Carpets. Yes, that's right, these horizontal beauties may give a unique touch to the space, but are the best friends of dust and the site where it is installed more quickly and in greater quantity than anywhere else. Not much you can do about this? All is not lost. In this case we can get around the problem with some ease. First we must note which type of carpet we choose. There are materials that are more likely to grab dust, such as fur carpets, or highly texturized textiles. With these types of materials, you'll have to shake the rug as much times as possible an as often as you can, in order to remove excess dust on a regular basis.   

Clean up

Eating area INAIN Interior Design Modern dining room
INAIN Interior Design

Eating area

INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design
INAIN Interior Design

Cleaning away dust is possibly the most boring task we have to do in our home - worse than ironing, in our humble opinion! It is, however, something that has to be done, since it is not merely a cases of shifting around things to look as if it had been cleaned. It sounds like a joke, but how many of us have simply moved a piece of furniture only to find a huge accumulation of dust in the spot where it sued to stand? The more open your spaces are, the easier it will be to clean the excessive dust. So if you want to enjoy your space, reduce unnecessary accessories!

Vacuum everywhere!

Casa em Guimarães, 3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda
3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda

3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda
3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda
3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda

Finally, and following the previous tip, we must always vacuum. This can be a task that is easily performed if we have a good vacuum cleaner and, once again, an area that is not super occupied by pieces of furniture and other items. Vacuum with some frequency so that the dust does not accumulate. Put yourself in the right mindset to enjoy the task. If you are more positive about cleaning, it won't feel so heavy!

Now for some tips on how to effectively clean your home, take a look at: 6 steps for a decent home.

Were these tips helpful? Let us know in the comments!

