​10 Rustic Cottages To Relax In

Each style offers up its own set of advantages. For the minimalist style, it’s the de-cluttered and clean look. The modern style has its own unique take on contemporary elegance. But when it comes to a homely look and comfort, the rustic style just has that certain something.
Which is why we have decided to dedicate today’s article to 10 rustic cottages that are perfect for conjuring up a homely atmosphere. From exterior facades to interior staircases, we think the following examples of rustic spaces have that perfect element of rawness and natural beauty.
See for yourself if you agree.
We kick off our list with a distinctive design that is definitely unique. That roof that extends all the way to the ground demands the attention of all who feast their eyes on this creation.
Well done to the architects – and to the magic ambience of the wood and stone, of course.
Wood, concrete, and exposed brick come together to conjure up a rustic residence that looks like it belongs in one of the Grimms’ fairy tales. Although definitely of the rustic style (those wooden shutters are just too charming to miss), this house does flaunt a slightly modern touch as well.
Doesn’t this kitchen look like the perfect spot to enjoy a hot, home-cooked meal? One can almost smell the baking bread and roasting coffee.
Those warm timbers and charming floor tiles, along with the decadent range of copper cooking utensils, ensure that this kitchen stands out most beautifully in the realm of rustic farm kitchens.
A rustic porch, clad from floor to ceiling in wood, that offers up decent shade, as well as ample space for relaxation and dining – perfection!
And don’t overlook those wall lights that light up like warm embers and make this outdoor space even more welcoming than it already is.
Our next option boasts a distinctive American-style design, with traces of traditional materials such as brick and wood conjuring up a more sophisticated and “clean” look rather than rustic.
Our favourite features here? The way those white surfaces (porch railings, window frames, etc.) contrast with the warmer neutral tones of the facade. Most striking, indeed!
A wooden cottage surrounded by lush nature; the sound of a soothing stream in the background; birds and forest animals providing a myriad of different sounds.
And we? Seated comfortably at that wooden dining set, enjoying a bottle of wine while taking in Mother Nature’s surrounding handiwork.
What good is a rustic cottage without a stunning fireplace? This one above opted to include a gorgeous stone-clad one in the living room, where a decadent dose of sunshine streaming in through the window also adds to the comfy ambience.
How striking is this cottage? A high thatched roof seemingly shoots out of the ground, aiming for the sky, while a majestic helping of glass opens up the interiors of the house to mix and mingle with the surrounding garden.
As far as eye-catching features go, this one certainly caught our attention!
We just love this stylish bedroom which combines three distinct styles in one layout: rustic, colonial, and shabby chic. While the beige walls bring a softness to the room, large wooden beams ensure a dynamic character to watch over those sweet dreams.
And behold the decadent display of whites: pearl, snow, daisy, porcelain, and more all adorn select surfaces of the room, transforming it into a cloud of charm.
We close off our look at the rustic style by examining a very unique element: floating steps that seemingly protrude out of the wall to transport us to above. No doubt those steps can be quite dizzying (especially after a glass of wine), but we think that this is a very modern approach to a rustic setting.