​The Country House In The Mountains

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house
A peaceful weekend away – doesn’t that sound like heaven? Sleep late, eat good food (and lots of it), drink wine, relax… who wouldn’t jump at the chance to spoil themselves like this a little? 

First question, then: where to would you go to recharge those batteries? The beach? A rural cottage? How does a charming country house nestled in-between majestic mountains and a stretched-out landscape sound? 

But to aid you in your daydreams, let’s take a look at some photos to really get our relaxation (and envy) levels soaring…

The relaxation spot

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

We kick off with a view of the spot where we’ll be spending the majority of the weekend – the porch. Conveniently shaded, it is decked out in clean neutrals and a decadent dose of lush plants to ensure that fresh scents accompany our relaxation. 

Time to see what the entire package looks like.

A stately facade

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Viewing the house from a distance, we are delighted to see that it flaunts a very stately build. A double-floor height, curved roof shingles, warm timber surfaces… doesn’t this look just scream ‘wine tasting’ to you?

The sunny rear side

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

We locate the back of the house, which has a much more opened-up side than the front facade. Lots of glass panes ensure that the surrounding scenery is enjoyed to the fullest, and that a splendid dose of sunshine enters the interiors. 

Whether it’s an architect, floor planner, or garden expert you’re after, check out our range of professionals here on homify.

Delightful details

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Patios
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

But don’t think that this weekend getaway spot is all about beauty from afar – when viewing the house up close, we can see stunning details, such as the charming timber (leftover pieces from a demolition project) adorning elements such as doors. And just notice how exquisite the honey-toned wood plays together with those gorgeous sea-blue colours.

Integrated environments

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style dining room
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

On the inside, a large open-plan joins together select areas, such as the kitchen, dining room, and living room – the social area of the house. 

The main star of the interior show is undoubtedly wood, visible on both floor and ceiling, as well as select furniture and décor pieces.

The living room

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Living room
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

How beautifully lit is this open-plan living room? A gorgeous dose of sunshine streams in through the windows, making that red-wine couch radiate with style, and the snow-white walls gleam with ambience. 

And similar to the porch we discovered earlier, a firm helping of potted plants and flowers can be found in the interior spaces too, ensuring a bit of freshness, colour, and cheer. 

Want to get comfy? Then see our: Tips to create a really cosy living room.

Timber steps

Casa de fazenda - JFL, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Living room
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

An open-riser staircase with a spine, decked out in caramel-coloured wood, connects the two floors. And to be smart about space-saving, the area underneath the stairs serves as a displaying spot for some of the house’s decorative objects. 

So, what do you think? Will this house do for a weekend away? Is it up to your relaxation and style standard?

A house that's the apple of your eye!
Let us know what you think of this house in our comments space, below...

