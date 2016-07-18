A Beautiful, Cosy and Stylish Little Cottage

Today we are going to review an extremely simple home that is made with love.
Very traditional, with a friendly, warm and welcoming ambiance, the home is longitudinal in shape and arises over two different areas. The one area is where the rooms of the home are, while the other area is more social and integrates with the large backyard.
Let's see how design professionals Yuso have worked with the architects to design this beautiful little cottage.
As we approach the house for the first time, we can see that the entrance is completely blind. We cannot tell what lies beyond the walls, protecting the family from any unwanted looks.
There are traditional terracotta tiles interspersed with cement flooring, creating a rustic design. The entrance to the home features a path fully of terracotta tiles. This adds a warm and charming pathway up to the front door.
The facade of the home features a yellow wall and a face brick facade. A little window features slats, which offers the home privacy but still allows ventilation throughout the home.
The design of the front door is simple, lovely and neat and is made of wooden planks that are arranged horizontally. Each wooden plank is a different shade.
When we reach the side garden of the house, we can see that the inner gallery of the house constantly communicates with the outer space. This is also the perfect space to build a swimming pool later if need be!
The large doors and galleries are very common in colonial homes as they allow for the air to be cooled as it enters the house, creating an air chamber of shade. This would be perfect for a South African home!
If we look at the housing design as the crow flies, we can see that the area where the orange walls are is the area where the home was built with adobe bricks, which are handmade from local products. This saves lots of money and is eco-friendly too!
We can also see that the main access to the house drives traffic down the hall or the side gallery, before the space expands spatially at the end into a social area. This is where it turns into a small terrace and back patio.
A polished concrete vault covers all areas of the home, allowing for much greater thermal insulation.
If we stand in the kitchen and look down the corridor towards to the exit of the corridors, we can see a long space that runs parallel to the outside space. In this way, no matter where you are in the corridor, you have access to the outdoor spaces through the large windows.
There are also some surprising details that make this space very interesting as you walk along it. There are several pieces of furniture, paintings and other accessories and decor items that ensure there is nothing boring about this corridor.
The wooden ceiling adds a touch of elegance and craftsmanship to the space too!
If we turn a little to the left, we begin to discover an expansive space that works in harmony with the living room.
The adobe walls extend between into this space, creating a little alcove where shelves and a little work desk are positioned. But what else do you notice?
Well have a look at the ceiling and at the floor, you will see similar rustic designs but the floor utilizes concrete while the ceiling utilizes wood.
As we end off our tour, we can see that this home exudes an atmosphere of home and family, where the rustic style is evident in the furniture, especially in the form of the beautiful rocking chairs. Who remembers these chairs when you visited granny's house?
And what about the hammock, which gives that laid back look and feel to the space? It reminds us of our favorite uncle's house!
In this image we can also see the large kitchen, which opens up onto the backyard.
This is a beautiful home that makes us nostalgic for the past!