​10 Braais To Enjoy To The Fullest

Whether you prefer veggies to steak, nobody can deny that there is just something special about gathering around an open fire with good friends and enjoying the decadent smells of roasting food filling the air.
So, to get us in the mood for a lekker braai, we have picked out 10 options that can help with grilling up a delicious meal.
Let’s get right to it!
Our first option is a sure-fire winner (pun intended). A gleaming black beauty that can be mounted to any wall for an outdoor get-together, whether that be on a balcony, in the garden, or on the beach.
Just add your own surfaces for dishes, sauces, and the obligatory beverages to accompany that braai.
Not all of us relish the opportunity to stand outdoors while waiting for our food to cook – and that’s fine too. So, for those folks, this indoor roasting option, complete with chimney, can be the perfect substitute.
And best of all? It can be used regardless of what the weather looks like.
Enjoying a braai outside does depend on the weather, unless your get-together happens underneath a spaciously covered area. But for out in the open, this modern model could be just ideal to safeguard our flames and food against that nasty wind, allowing us to turn it either way we please.
What could be easier than snapping that little stainless steel model to a window, railing or table, and firing up a modest grill? Best of all, it comes in a sleek and slim little model that can fit in most stylishly with your modern surroundings.
Very much mimicking a pizza oven, our next option is built cleverly into a wall, saving up on floor space. And conveniently located two steps away are some elongated floating shelves, allowing us a myriad of space for wood, charcoal, prepping, dishes, cutlery, décor, etc.
One of the great things about enjoying a braai is that ambience that comes with the fire – perfect for those of us who do not have a built-in fireplace at home.
That is why we love this exterior beauty made from stone and metal: it makes for the perfect fireplace and braai in one – just slide in a grill above the crackling fire, and our steak (or other food of choice) starts roasting immediately.
What is a mind if it can’t be changed? For example, if we stated this morning that we want to have a braai at home, and then one hour later changed our minds that we’d rather opt for a beach background, we can definitely accomplish it – as long as we have this small and portable model that can instantly turn any location into a bring-and-braai venue.
How beautiful is this braai? Its sleek and stainless steel surfaces add some glimmering shine, contrasting most effectively with the raw brick of the wall and table. Just ensure it’s a sunny day before firing up this one!
Faced with limited legroom on your balcony? You don’t need to invest in a majestic creation that takes up hectares of floor space. This stainless steel beauty is perfect for when you need to save up a little legroom, yet still look elegant and classy while firing up that grill.
From little space to ‘the more, the merrier’, our final option invites the entire gang to have a sit-down while enjoying those succulent scents and roaring fire. And since the entire patio is covered up, it means even the harshest of rainfalls won’t interrupt braai day with this beauty!
