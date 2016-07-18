6 Easy to copy, great ideas from one wonderful apartment!

What we love about this small apartment that we are about to explore in Madrid, Spain is that it is full of good decorating ideas that are innovative yet simple at the same time—providing inspiration for us all the way over here in South Africa. It is also divinely organised, even though it is very small.

Renovated by architect professionals Maroto e Ibáñez, the project creates beautiful social spaces thanks to the presence of great artwork, which we will see in this environment.

Before we start, we also need to remind you to have a look at the ceiling, where low lights provide elegance, beauty and are excellently arranged.

In fact, we are going to get six great ideas out of this apartment, which will help you to organise your own home. We are confident that these tips will be very valuable to you!