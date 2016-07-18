6 Easy to copy, great ideas from one wonderful apartment!

What we love about this small apartment that we are about to explore in Madrid, Spain is that it is full of good decorating ideas that are innovative yet simple at the same time—providing inspiration for us all the way over here in South Africa. It is also divinely organised, even though it is very small.
Renovated by architect professionals Maroto e Ibáñez, the project creates beautiful social spaces thanks to the presence of great artwork, which we will see in this environment.
Before we start, we also need to remind you to have a look at the ceiling, where low lights provide elegance, beauty and are excellently arranged.
In fact, we are going to get six great ideas out of this apartment, which will help you to organise your own home. We are confident that these tips will be very valuable to you!
The apartment seems so much larger than it really is, how do they do it?
It's all down to the architect responsible for the project. The living spaces are perfectly organised, offering personality and character in each environment. The laminate flooring also creates a very spacious and airy environment, thanks to how they extend across the entire living space.
The kitchen bar separates the kitchen very subtly from the rest of the living area while white furniture, walls and the ceiling enhance the sense of space. This also adds a very elegant touch to the home!
The gorgeous artwork on the wall gives a very interesting touch to the decor.
In small environments, knowing how to use the sunlight to your advantage can make all of the difference. The presence of natural light gives a more pleasant ambiance to the environment, provides better ventilation and saves energy.
You'll also notice that the designers have placed most of the furniture on the one side of the home, creating a corridor effect, which makes the home flow and gives a sense of space.
The division between the bedroom and the rest of the home is created via a glass sliding door, which slides back into a gap in between the cupboard and the wall.
Transparent glass brings a lot of modernity to the composition—but we only suggest going this route if you live alone. If you need privacy, go for a lighter tone for the sliding door. Do you see how the lights tones used for the cupboard bring the colours of this space together in perfect harmony?
The division between the bathroom and the bedroom in this home is a large, continuous wooden wall and glass window panes. The result is that there is ample lighting inside the bathroom thanks to the glass, while it still remains a private space.
Don't you love how the wooden partition contrasts so elegantly with the wooden flooring?
The small bathroom has been well thought out and organised so that we end up with a very interesting result.
The transparent glass wall surrounds the shower, allowing for lots of light in this space. It also makes the beautiful set of ceramic tiles in the shower visible, while a small opening allows for steam to circulate in this space.
This is a shower most would dream of!
From this angle, we can see the division between the bathroom and the bedroom from the other side. We can see how the wood works in harmony with the glass, bringing together different textures and materials.
The window at the bottom brings in that great lighting that we spoke about earlier, creating a space that looks much bigger than it really is. Again we can see how excellently the designers have organised the space available to them, creating a very simple yet sophisticated design.
With good, strategic ideas, you can create an apartment that looks much bigger in size!
